Pip Edwards shares advice on how people can readjust to normal life after going to Burning Man 

Pip Edwards knows better than anyone what it takes to recover from Burning Man.

The PE Nation co-founder, 42, spent last week at the famous festival and had some wise words for her followers on Saturday.

She shared a quote on Instagram that read: “Returning from another world where love, creativity and radical self-expression are the foundation, navigating may become challenging in the near future.”

It continued: ‘Be kind to yourself. Absurdity reigns on the playa. A sense of humor will save your life. The same goes for this world, so keep smiling.

‘Burning Man feels like a hundred years of building; thousand years of bonding; and the longest two days of exodus.’

Still clinging to her incredible experience, the fashion designer captioned the image: “By far the best description.”

Pip had a wild time at Burning Man 2022, seeing the party girl every inch in a gallery of photos from her trip to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

She partied until dawn with a group of model friends and was seen riding a bicycle through the barren playground in one sun-filled moment.

Burning Man is a community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance event held annually in the United States.

Pip had a wild time at Burning Man 2022, seeing the party girl every inch in a gallery of photos from her trip to Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

The Burning Man refers to the culminating ceremony: the symbolic burning of a large wooden effigy called the Man.

The festival is a favorite of models and entertainers, with Australian Victoria’s Secret star Kelly Gale a regular.

Singer Katy Perry and Google billionaires Larry Page and Sergey Brin have also reportedly attended the festival.

She partied until dawn with a group of model friends and was seen riding a bicycle around the arid playground in one sun-filled moment

Pip landed in America last month and started her vacation with a hike at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

She is believed to be single following her divorce from former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, who is now dating interior designer Jade Yarbrough.

Michael and Jade, the sister-in-law of Today show host Karl Stefanovic, recently returned from a trip to Europe together.