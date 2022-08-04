Pip Edwards oozes cool after split with Michael Clarke

Pip Edwards ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke just went official Instagram with his new girlfriend, Jade Yarbrough.

But the PE Nation star, 42, seemed to take it in her stride when she was spotted at the Penfolds event at Carriageworks on Wednesday.

Streetwear queen Pip radiated cool in a PE Nation jumper she wore with a white man shirt and thigh-high boots.

Show Michael what he’s missing? Pip Edwards, 42, (pictured) radiated cool at a Penfolds event on Wednesday days after ex-Clarke went public with new romance. In the picture with Britt Gallagher

Pip chose to wear her blonde hair down to the shoulders and opted for a dewy makeup style contrasted with dark mascara.

The business bombshell posed alongside Sydney socialite, Nadia Fairfax and Britt Gallagher, with the pair apparently close friends.

Michael has since gone public with his romance with socialite, Jade Yarbrough, and the pair are going official on Instagram this week.

Jade, 30, recently shared a photo with Michael in Europe, with the former cricketer’s arm draped over her shoulder.

It comes after the couple flew out of the country together two weeks ago.

They were spotted at Sydney airport checking in late at night for a business class flight with Emirates.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.