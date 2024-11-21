Pip Edwards flashes her toned abs in beige ensemble as she leads arrivals at the 2024 Australian Fashion Laureate

Pip Edwards proved he was his best publicity on Thursday when he modeled a beige ensemble from his fashion brand Ksubi.

The designer, 44, who recently landed the role of creative director at the Sydney brand, showed off her toned abs at the 2024 Australian Fashion Laureate.

Leading arrivals at the event, held at the Sydney Opera House, the PE Nation co-founder donned a halter-neck crop top and wide-leg jeans that fell to her hips.

The blonde beauty opted to cover up in a beige coat as the weather turned cold and accessorized with a pair of pointy heels.

Combing her hair back into its usual bun, Pip highlighted her natural beauty with a glossy base and a slightly smoky eye.

She completed her look with gold bracelets and pearl drop earrings.

Jessica Gomes followed closely behind in an all-white look.

The Australian model, 39, opted for a padded skirt and a matching oversized vest to attend the fashion awards.

She paired the ensemble with a pair of metallic pink square-toe heels and let her genetically blessed features shine through a natural makeup look.

Jessica then tousled her long dark locks and let them fall over her shoulders, contrasting with the pure white of her outfit.

Montana Cox put on a leggy display in a gray minidress.

The low-cut dress cinched at the waist before turning into a structured skirt, with a halter neck adding to the A-line silhouette.

Montana, 31, showed why she was once the winner of Australia’s Next Top Model as she effortlessly modeled her black heels and matching bag.

The runway star then styled her brunette locks into a sleek bun with barely a layer of makeup in sight.

On the other hand, French-Australian model Inka Williams arrived in a long-sleeved black dress.

Bianca Spender, the daughter of fashion designer Carla Zampatti, appeared alongside Alex Schuman, CEO of her mother’s company.

Lesleigh Jermanus, co-founder and creative director of ALÉMAIS, stepped out in a brown dress embroidered with various sea creatures.

Beare Park director Gabriella Pereira rocked a sheer, off-the-shoulder look with a pair of high-waisted black pants.

Nagnata co-owner and art director Hannah Stenmark was also present with pregnant founder Laura May.

