Pip Edwards flashes her toned abs in an EzyMart during a fun night out with friends

Fashion designer Pip Edwards showed off her toned abs at an EzyMart in Melbourne on Thursday night before heading to the reopening of the Acne Studios.

PE Nation co-founder, 42, spent the night having fun with friends in the newly renovated fashion store.

She uploaded the photos to Instagram with the caption: ‘Things I LOVE… Being in Melbourne, the new Acne Studios store and good friends. More of this please.’

Fashion entrepreneur Pip Edwards, 42, (left) showed off her toned abs at an EzyMart in Melbourne on Thursday night before heading to the reopening of the Acne Studios. (Pictured with longtime friend and PE Nation co-founder Claire Tregoning)

The creative director dressed in tight black pants, a black crop top with straps that showed her belly and a gray jacket thrown over it.

She wore a pair of apparently diamond-encrusted shoes with invisible straps, gold jewelry, and a white headscarf tied around her hair.

Pip completed the look by pulling her blonde locks back into a bun and brushing a cat’s eye over her lids.

The creative director dressed in tight black pants, a black crop top with straps showing her belly and a gray jacket thrown over it

It comes just days after Michael went public with his new socialite girlfriend Jade Yarbrough on Instagram last week.

Jade, 30, recently shared a photo with Michael, 41, in Europe, with the former cricketer’s arm draped over her shoulder.

The new couple were caught at Sydney airport before the trip and checked in late at night for a business class flight with Emirates.

She wore a pair of apparently diamond-encrusted shoes with invisible straps, gold jewelry, and a white headscarf tied around her hair. Pip completed the look by pulling her blonde locks back into a bun and brushing a cat’s eye over her lids

The socialite is the younger sister of Karl Stefanovic’s wife Jasmine (née Yarbrough) and they are said to have met through him.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Michael had become ‘very fond’ of Jade, 30, in recent weeks.

In June, the batter stepped out with Jasmine and Today host Karl at a charity event to raise money for hospital equipment, sharing a photo of the trio together.

It comes just days after Michael went public with his new socialite girlfriend Jade Yarbrough on Instagram last week. (Pictured at Acne Studios with friends)

Michael had a high profile relationship with Pip, which first ended in February last year after dating for a few months.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but split again for good in December.

As for Jade, the interior designer and stylist had a long-standing relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.