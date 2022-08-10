Pip Edwards, 42, shows off her slim figure and incredible thigh in gear

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She does Pilates almost every other day.

And PE Nation founder Pip Edwards, 42, showed off her super fit and svelte figure in a stylish workout ensemble on Wednesday.

Pip took to Instagram highlighting her thigh and slim legs as she posed in black tights from her own activewear line.

PE Nation queen Pip Edwards, 42, (pictured) showed off her slim figure and thigh as she posed in VERY tight leggings before a workout on Wednesday

Pip paired her tights and runners with a short winter vest and also wore headphones in the photo.

The streetwear queen has surrendered the peace sign in the photo.

Last week, Pip shared one of her powerful Pilates workouts.

Pip is known for her powerful Pilates workouts. She often shares spicy photos that show her slim figure

She posted a gallery of videos on Instagram capturing her working up a sweat while getting up close with an exercise ball and moving her legs.

She exuded confidence and determination in her workout videos, which captured her super-fit physical transformation over the past few months.

The entrepreneur seemed to be in the best shape of her life and she showed ex Michael Clarke exactly what he’s missing.

Pip wore a striking red sports bra and leggings that showed off her washboard abs perfectly during exercise last week

Pip and Michael, 41, split in December, less than a year after they made their whirlwind romance public.

Though they were inseparable for much of the relationship, neither had been on Instagram from the other since Australia Day.

When Pip was approached about their split at the time, he told Daily Mail Australia: ‘I have no comment.’

The entrepreneur seemed in the best shape of her life and showed ex Michael Clarke exactly what he’s missing

Sources close to the couple said that although they had gone their separate ways, they remained close friends and that the breakup was “amicable.”

But all hopes of a lasting friendship between the pair seem to have vanished as they are now strangers on social media.

Clarke has since become involved with model Jade Yarbrough, the younger sister of Jasmine Stefanovic.