Pioneering radio astronomer Frank Drake dead at 92

Frank Drake, a radio astronomer known for his pioneering efforts in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI), died peacefully Friday at his home in Aptos, California, at the age of 92.

His daughter, Nadia Drake, shared the solemn news on her website, writing that her father was “loved by many, and for many reasons, but above all, today I celebrate his humanity, his tenderness, his gentle spirit. A titan in life, daddy leaves a titanic absence.’

The astronomer is widely known for the “Drake equation” he formulated in 1961 to estimate the number of communicative alien civilizations that could be detected in our galaxy, which is done by looking at increasingly improbable factors, from the average speed of star formation to the fraction of planets that will develop intelligent life.

Drake also made his name in 1974 when he created the first interstellar message ever intentionally sent into space from Earth, known as the “Arecibo Message,” which was delivered via radio waves from Puerto Rico’s now-decommissioned Arecibo Observatory that collapsed in 2020.

Drake is survived by his wife, Amahl Shakhashiri Drake, aged 40, and his five children.

Frank Drake passed away on Friday at the age of 92. His daughter Nadia (right) shared the heartbreaking news with the world. Frank was the pioneer of today’s search for extraterrestrial life

‘My husband Frank was a wonderful person – I could really write pages about him, but maybe that’s a job for later. His professional greatness was well documented and publicly known,” Amahl shared on Nadia’s website.

“When I was married to him, I began to notice his greatness on a much smaller scale – how he treats his family, his gentleness, his kindness, his wit, his tenderness and most importantly his boyish love for life and how he radiates to everyone around him.’

Drake was born on May 28, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois and was the eldest of two.

At the age of eight, he began to believe that human civilization came about by chance and that there must be other life somewhere in the universe, according to FamousScientists.org.

Drake was born on May 28, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois and was the oldest of two

Drake got his first job at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia in April 1958, and two years later he launched “Project Ozma,” which was the first attempt to use radio broadcasting to hunt aliens — although none were detected Here it is in 1962

From there, he set out to learn as much as possible, visiting science museums, completing chemistry experiments, and building radios.

He received a marine scholarship at age 17 that allowed him to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he majored in engineering physics.

However, Drake took an astronomy class as a sophomore, and when he looked at Jupiter through a 15-inch telescope, he was stunned by the wonders of the beautiful moment — many around him say it was a life-changing moment.

After graduating with honors in applied physics, Drake decided to become an astronomer.

However, he had to finish his time in the Navy first, as part of the terms of his scholarship, where he was charged with managing the electronics aboard the Albany, the flagship of the Sixth Fleet.

Drake also made his name in 1974 when he created the first interstellar message ever intentionally sent into space from Earth, using the Arecibo Observatory that collapsed in 2020. He is pictured in front of the device before it crashed

After his military career came to an end, Drake attended Harvard University and fell in love with radio astronomy, thinking it was the technology that would detect or interact with an alien civilization for the first time.

After graduation, Drake got his first job at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia in April 1958, and two years later he launched “Project Ozma,” which was the first attempt to use radio broadcasting to target aliens. to hunt. although none was detected.

While there, Drake also found that Green Bank’s receiver could detect an equivalent radio telescope 12 light-years away from Earth, which could pick up signals from 30 galaxies, including some with stars similar to our sun.

Drake has spent his entire career refining methods of detecting signals from extraterrestrial intelligence. He had always hoped to find signs of life in his lifetime.

Drake continued to pursue his interest in detecting extraterrestrial life and exploring radio telescope designs that maximize SETI’s chances of success.