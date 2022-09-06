Pioneering feminist who coined the phrase ‘glass ceiling’ dies of cancer aged 76

The woman who first uttered the feminist phrase “glass ceiling” to encourage women in the workplace has died of cancer.

Marilyn Loden died on August 6 at age 76 after a year-long battle with small cell lung cancer — but her legacy of supporting diversity in the workplace and encouraging women in leadership remains.

The famous phrase “glass ceiling” took hold after Loden unexpectedly appeared on a panel at the Women’s Action Alliance Conference in New York City in 1978. Loden, who works in human resources at AT&T, was not allowed to speak but was asked to speak for a colleague.

‘I hope if it survives me, it will happen’ [become] an outdated expression,” Loden previously told The Washington Post.

“People will say, ‘There was a time when there was a glass ceiling.'”

At the time, Loden said she didn’t think too much about the words that came to her mind as she spoke to the group of women, but was later bombarded with onlookers who wanted to chat with her.

“To be honest, I didn’t mind,” she said. “It made sense to me at the time.”

Loden was an author and wrote multiple books on female leadership that defined how women can excel in their careers and into “visible leadership roles,” according to her obituary on Legacy.com.

Her first book was “Female Leadership, or How to Succeed in Business Without Being One of the Guys.” Loden published the book in 1985, followed by several others that focused on diversity in the workplace.

Throughout her career, she struggled to watch and listen to the many criticisms faced by women in the workplace as so many were denied career opportunities.

“It’s true, women seemed incapable of progressing beyond the lowest rung of middle management, but I argued that the ‘invisible glass ceiling’ – the barriers to progress were cultural, not personal,” Loden wrote in a commentary for BBC News in 2017.

The feminist talked about her own workplace struggles as a woman in the 1970s and 1980s, recalling her job in the telecom industry and the lack of laws protecting women from harassment at work.

‘I was an experienced HR professional in the telecom sector, but I was often told by my male boss to ‘smile more’. He made a point of commenting on my appearance at literally every meeting,” she wrote.

“When there was more than one female manager at a meeting, comments were usually made when the two were sitting together. On several occasions I was told that the advancement of women in middle management diminished “the importance” of these positions.

“One time I was told that despite my better track record, a promotion I was hoping for would go to a male peer. The reason given was that he was a ‘family man’ – that he was the main breadwinner and therefore needed more money.’

While the origin of the phrase “glass ceiling” is now decades old, its meaning has remained relevant to Loden.

Loden called out Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg after a 2013 New York Times opinion piece sued the COO for blaming women for not “getting ahead” in the workplace.

‘Madam. Sandberg has been fortunate in her career not to experience gender discrimination,” Loden wrote in a statement. letter to the editor for The New York Times.

“While her achievements are admirable, she still represents the female exception and not the norm in the American workplace.”

The MeToo movement also had an impact on Loden, as she came to terms with women’s ongoing struggles for professional respect – especially in the entertainment industry where some are abused by men in power.

“When I read about #MeToo and the kind of wave of people acknowledging what’s going on, it strikes me that there is still a lot of fear of challenging the status quo,” Loden told the newspaper in 2018. Washington Post.

Loden’s expression “glass ceiling” has gained universal appeal and was even addressed by US lawmakers in 1991. Lawmakers created the Glass Ceiling Commission to help remove the barriers faced by women to make progress in the workforce. and increase opportunities.

Lawmakers, including Hillary Clinton, have used the stage all the time. Clinton even used it in 2008 after losing the presidential race to former President Barack Obama.

‘Although we were unable to break through that highest, hardest glass ceiling this time. Thanks to all of you, there are about 18 million cracks in it,” she said.