Pinterest says ‘sorry’ over Molly Russell death after seeing content about suicide

A social media executive said today it was “sorry” that Molly Russell was able to watch self-harm and suicide content on their platform as her grieving family watched in court.

The 14-year-old from Harrow, in north-west London, was investigating disturbing content online before committing suicide in November 2017. Today, her father, Ian, told her inquest, “I believe social media helped kill my daughter.”

This morning, Pinterest’s head of community activities, Judson Hoffman, was questioned about the type of content Molly was exposed to on the platform.

The Coroners’ Court in north London was shown two streams of content the schoolgirl saw, comparing the material she had previously viewed while using the platform and in the months closer to her death.

While the earlier stream of content included a wide variety of content, the latter focused on depression, self-harm, and suicide.

Molly Russell, from Harrow, in north-west London, researched disturbing content online before committing suicide in November 2017

When asked by Oliver Sanders KC, the attorneys representing Molly’s family, whether he agreed that the type of content had changed, Mr Hoffman said, “Yes, and it’s important to note, and I deeply regret it.” that she has been given access to some of the content. shown.’

The survey found that Pinterest sent her emails with headlines like “10 depression pins you might like” and “depression recovery, depressed girl and more pins trending on Pinterest.”

The emails also contained images that Mr. Sanders wondered if Mr. Hoffman thought were “safe for children to see.”

Mr Hoffman replied, ‘So I want to be careful here because of the guidance we’ve seen. I’ll say this is the kind of content we don’t want anyone to spend a lot of time with.”

Mr. Sanders said that “children in particular” would find it “very difficult” to understand the content, to which Mr. Hoffman replied, “Yes.”

The lawyer asked, “You said you’re sorry, are you sorry it happened?”

Mr Hoffman replied, “I’m sorry it happened.”

The investigation also heard how Molly used an anonymous Twitter account to ask for help from celebrities and influencers. .

She sent tweets to JK Rowling, American actress Lili Reinhart and YouTube star Salice Rose, saying, “I can’t take it anymore.”

Ian Russell was guided through the reports today from the witness stand, where he said: ‘I believe social media helped kill my daughter.’

He said the messages sent to high profile figures are “extremely common on Twitter.”

Mr Russell told the North London coroner that harmful and ‘normal’ online content would have been ‘mixed up’ in the mind of a 14-year-old.

He was asked by Oliver Sanders KC for his opinion on the effect of Molly’s access to “harmless” content on social media platforms, such as fashion and pop music posts.

Mr Russell told the inquest that ‘digital technology could be brilliant’ but the difference between the two types of content ‘would be very vague to his daughter’.

“I think there’s still too much of that content and I think there’s a lack of transparency.

“Kids shouldn’t be on a platform that puts their lives in danger.”

Russell was directed to celebrities via tweets where his daughter said she “just can’t handle it”.

A tweet, sent to Ms Reinhart by Molly and read in court today, said: ‘I can’t take it anymore.

“I have to reach someone, I just can’t stand it.”

Mr Russell said: ‘It’s exactly those kinds of posts that are especially common on Twitter.

“On the Twitter platform… she reached out to celebrities with thousands or millions of followers who wouldn’t even notice a small tweet from someone like Molly.

“She would never really get an answer.”

Other tweets, addressed to YouTuber Ms. Rose, said, “I can’t do it anymore. I give up.’

Another said: ‘I don’t fit into this world. Everyone is better off without me.’

The court was told that these tweets had been sent a few months before the teen’s death.

Mr Russell said the schoolgirl “appeared to be her normal self again” shortly before she died.

The 59-year-old said his daughter seemed “excited” about things in the future and that in the two months before her death he thought the “transition phase she was going through was over.”

The judicial inquiry, which is expected to last up to two weeks, continues.

For free, confidential support, contact Samaritans at 116 123 or visit their website