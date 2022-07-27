Pinocchio’s first proper trailer shows Guillermo del Toro’s new take on the classic

After some teasing on twitterNetflix has released the latest trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchiowith a dark and beautiful rendition of the classic story – with the wonderful attention to detail the director is known for.

At the beginning of this year, we got our first glimpse of the stop-motion film through a short teaser. It stars Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto, with Gregory Mann in the titular role. Del Toro — best known for movies like The shape of water, Crimson Peakand The Labyrinth of Pan — is co-directing Pinocchio alongside Mark Gustafson, and he has previously described the film as something of a passion project.

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix,” he said in 2020. “We’ve spent a long time putting together a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed with continued support from Netflix to keep quiet. and carefully soldiered on, barely missing a beat. We all love animation and practice it with great passion and believe it is the ideal medium to tell this classic story in a whole new way.”

The film is part of a Netflix stop-motion mini revival. In addition to Pinocchiothe streaming service has released the anthology The House early this year has Wendell & Wild coming this fall, and working on new ones chicken run and Wallace & Gromit movies.

Pinocchio is coming to Netflix this holiday season.