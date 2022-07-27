WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Pinocchio’s first proper trailer shows Guillermo del Toro’s new take on the classic

Gaming
By Jacky

After some teasing on twitterNetflix has released the latest trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchiowith a dark and beautiful rendition of the classic story – with the wonderful attention to detail the director is known for.

At the beginning of this year, we got our first glimpse of the stop-motion film through a short teaser. It stars Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto, with Gregory Mann in the titular role. Del Toro — best known for movies like The shape of water, Crimson Peakand The Labyrinth of Pan — is co-directing Pinocchio alongside Mark Gustafson, and he has previously described the film as something of a passion project.

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix,” he said in 2020. “We’ve spent a long time putting together a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed with continued support from Netflix to keep quiet. and carefully soldiered on, barely missing a beat. We all love animation and practice it with great passion and believe it is the ideal medium to tell this classic story in a whole new way.”

The film is part of a Netflix stop-motion mini revival. In addition to Pinocchiothe streaming service has released the anthology The House early this year has Wendell & Wild coming this fall, and working on new ones chicken run and Wallace & Gromit movies.

Pinocchio is coming to Netflix this holiday season.

Related Posts

GTA VI: Bonnie and Clyde, female…

Jacky

Harley Quinn season 3 review: it’s…

Jacky

Spotify has stopped making its Car Thing…

Jacky

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Tiger King star Carole Baskin earns…

Jacky

Xbox is trying to make it easier to tell…

Jacky

You can join Sony’s queue to buy a PS5…

Jacky
1 of 366

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More