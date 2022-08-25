Pinocchio trailer puts a live-action spin on the iconic story starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto

A classic character and story is brought to life in live-action for the first time with the new trailer for Disney’s Pinocchio.

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the live-action adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1883 book The Adventures of Pinocchio, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing the title character.

Robert Zemeckis is directing and co-writing this highly anticipated adaptation, which debuts on the Disney Plus streaming service on September 8.

New trailer: A classic character and story is brought to life in live-action for the first time with the new trailer for Disney’s Pinocchio

Voice: Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the live-action adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1883 book The Adventures of Pinocchio, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing the title character

The trailer opens with the rambunctious voice of Stromboli (Giuseppe Battiston) exclaiming, “Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the eighth wonder of the world, the one and only Pinocchio.”

We also get a glimpse of shots of Geppetto tinkering with his beloved puppet and making him dance, along with a shot of Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

There’s also a glimpse of the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), who uses her magical wand to turn Pinocchio from a wooden doll into a “real” boy.

Stromboli: The trailer opens with the rambunctious voice of Stromboli (Giuseppe Battiston) exclaiming: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the eighth wonder of the world, the one and only Pinocchio’

Dance: We also get a glimpse of photos of Geppetto tinkering with his beloved puppet and making him dance, along with a photo of Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt)

Real: There’s also a glimpse of the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), who uses her magical wand to turn Pinocchio from a wooden doll into a “real” boy

Pinocchio surprises Geppetto by talking to him and says, “Hello pops,” while Geppetto naturally panics and even throws his cat into a fishbowl while Cricket adds, “Jumpin jeepers.”

“Almost a real boy,” Geppetto says as he grabs Pinocchio and dances across the room.

Pinocchio goes out the next day as Geppetto tells him to ‘turn around, let me take a good look’, while Pinocchio turns his body but his head stays put.

Surprise: Pinocchio surprises Geppetto by talking to him and says ‘Hello pops’ while Geppetto naturally panics and even throws his cat in a fishbowl while Cricket adds ‘Jumpin jeepers’

Good look: Pinocchio goes out the next day as Geppetto tells him to ‘turn around, let me take a good look’, while Pinocchio turns his body but his head stays put

“I’ll be here when you get back,” Geppetto tells his creation, as Pinocchio rushes into town, with Honest John (Keegan Michael Key) watching.

‘Pinocchio is running around without a conscience! Can you imagine the trouble he will get into?’ Jiminy Cricket says as Pinocchio stumbles.

Sofia the Seagull (Lorraine Bracco) tells Jiminy she doesn’t want that on her conscience, while Pinocchio talks to Honest John.

Stumbled: ‘Pinocchio walks about unscrupulously! Can you imagine the trouble he will get into?’ Jiminy Cricket Says While Pinocchio Stumbles

Sofia: Sofia the Seagull (Lorraine Bracco) tells Jiminy she doesn’t want it on her conscience, while Pinocchio talks to Honest John

He tells Pinocchio, “Anyone who is someone wants to be someone,” although Pinocchio says he just wants to be “real.”

“Why on earth would you want to be real when you could be famous?” asks John, as we watch Pinocchio appear on stage as the curtains open.

Geppetto is at home with all his cuckoo clocks going off, realizing ‘Pinocchio should have been home long ago’ before he goes looking for him.

Real: He tells Pinocchio that “everyone who is somebody wants to be somebody”, although Pinocchio says he just wants to be “real”

Home: Geppetto is at home with all his cuckoo clocks going off, realizing ‘Pinocchio should have been home by now’ before looking for him

The Coachman (Luke Evans) tells Pinocchio, “You won’t be a puppet anymore, that’s for sure,” as the iconic When You Wish Upon a Star song is sung.

The trailer ends with some dramatic shots and ends with Geppetto saying to Pinocchio, “You’ll always be my real boy.”

Director Guillermo del Toro also directs a stop-motion Pinocchio, which will be released on Netflix in December.