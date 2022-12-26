Pink wishes her son Jameson a happy sixth birthday with an effusive Instagram post: ‘I adore you’

Pink took a break Monday to wish her son Jameson, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, a happy sixth birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old music artist shared a host of photos old and new to mark the special occasion.

She wrote in a heartfelt caption: ‘Thank you for being you. I adore you. happy Birthday Baby.’

Sharing with her online audience of 9.1 million, she began the note by writing: ‘My baby. 6 years young today.’

Reflecting on the time before her birth, she added: ‘They said we couldn’t have you. So you had to try twice to get here.

The proud mother of two referenced her 11-year-old daughter, continuing: “I wasn’t sure I could love another person the way I already loved Willow.”

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, was sentimental as she continued: “I thought I was going to break in half.” Instead, having you made my head and heart explode and made me bigger.

Foursome: Pink and Carey are the proud parents of two children: Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6; photographed in LA last month

The Philadelphia-raised musician added: “You’re a miracle. Not for any of this. You are a miracle because you choose joy every day.

‘You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer… you are full body feelings. Light and laughter and truth and empathy, sensitivity, curiosity, authentically you.’

Pink conveyed her love for the young man when she noted, “You are the silliest, funniest, friendliest, kindest little human and I thank my lucky stars every day that I get to be around someone like you.”

The singer also added that ‘this world needs what you have’.

The gushing post comes a day after the There You Go hitmaker took to social media to wish fans a happy holiday season.

The acrobat uploaded a photo of her family enjoying a warm day as they dressed in Christmas colours.

Pink wore a white tank top with skintight green leggings that had a small white print all over it.

She paired them with red and white striped knee-high socks that had red bows at the top.

Adorable: Included in the image carousel was a snapshot of Jameson making a goofy face while holding a baseball bat.

Willow also wore striped socks, which matched her red and white T-shirt, and tied her hair up in a high bun.

The cheerleader wrote, “Happy Holidays from the Hart family,” and included a series of seasonal emojis.

She added: ‘Wherever you are, I hope you are surrounded by love and gratitude. Here’s to a healthy year ahead.