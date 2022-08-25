Pink Floyd ‘set to make £400 MILLION from the sale of their back catalogue’

Pink Floyd is reportedly planning to make £400m from thrashing their back catalog.

It is believed that a number of music companies are fighting for the rights to Pink Floyd’s copyrights, including their songs and mastercopy recordings.

According to the Financial Times, US private equity group Blackstone is in the running alongside Sony, Warner, BMG and Primary Wave.

WOW! Pink Floyd reportedly plans to make £400 million in 2005 flogging their back catalog (LR) Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour, Rick Wright and Roger Waters

It has been reported by the publication that the bad is looking for a fee of £400 million, but the deal could break records if it exceeds that number.

Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan’s back catalogs have both previously sold for £400million – the current biggest deals of their kind.

Blackstone, who has a stake in Hipgnosis Song Management, founded by Elton John’s ex-manager Merck Mercuriadis, has spent $341 million on old catalogs.

Iconic: A number of music companies are believed to be fighting for the rights to Pink Floyd’s copyrights, including their songs and mastercopy recordings (Photo 1968)

These include Leonard Cohen, Justin Timberlake, Nile Rodgers, Nelly Furtado and Kenny Chesney.

Roger Waters founded Pink Floyd in 1965 with Syd (guitar, vocals), Nick (drums), and Richard (keyboards, vocals).

David joined the band two years later, in 1967, and Syd left the following year due to mental health issues.

There were several reports of infighting with the band, with Richard leaving the group in 1979, followed by Roger in 1985.

Roger has amassed a staggering fortune of £247 million thanks to a wildly successful solo career, as have his companies Roger Waters Music UK and Roger Waters Music Overseas.

Big money: US private equity group Blackstone is in the running alongside Sony, Warner, BMG and Primary Wave, Financial Times reports

In 2005, the original line-up of Roger, Richard, David and Nick reunited for the first time in 24 years for the Live 8 concert in London, three years before Richard’s death.

It comes after Roger claimed he is “much, much, much more important” than Canadian artists Drake and The Weeknd after critics failed to show up to review his performance.

The rocker made the bold statement during a recent interview with Canada’s The globe and mail.

A frustrated Roger asked the interviewer why his recent shows in the Canadian city were not reviewed by the publication or by others in the area.

Verdict: It comes after Roger claimed he’s “much, much, much more important” than Canadian artists Drake and The Weeknd after critics failed to show up to rate his performance

He was then told that The Weeknd would be opening its ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ tour in Toronto on the same night – which was canceled due to a nationwide power outage.

This tour will be The Weeknd’s first-ever global stadium tour and is in support of his fourth and fifth studio albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

Roger replied, “I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act.

“Well, good luck to him. I have nothing against him. Wouldn’t it have been possible to judge his show one night and my show the next? “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed strange.

He also cast shadows on the city’s native superstar Drake: “And by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd of Drake or any of them, I’m much, much, much more important than any of them will ever be, anyway. many billions of streams they have.

The musician ended by saying, “Things are happening here that are fundamental to all of our lives.”