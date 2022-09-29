Pink Floyd promote new release at Battersea Power Station

The cover of his most famous album has been found in music collections around the world for the last 45 years.

Now, Pink Floyd are promoting the release of their Animals remix album by lighting up the Battersea Power Station that provided the backdrop for the album cover in 1977.

Pink Floyd self-produced their Animals album in the late 1970s at London’s Britannia Row Studios. The album cover featured a now infamous photograph of Battersea Power Station with a pink pig flying in the sky above it.

Earlier this month, the legendary English rock band released a new version of the hit album, titled Animals 2018 Remix. The album cover includes a new shot of the power station and the iconic flying pig.

This week, the band launched a light show at the station, projecting original album art, to promote the release. But much to the dismay of fans, the exhibit did not include an inflatable pig.

Earlier this month, the legendary English rock band released a new version of the hit album, titled Animals (2018 Remix). Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour, Rick Wright and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd are pictured (L to R) in 2005

Pink Floyd mocked the promotional event last week in a cryptic tweet that described Battersea Power Station as an “eminently suitable canvas”.

The band said it would hold some sort of event to “mark the release of Pink Floyd’s Animals 2018 Remix,” but gave few details.

Fans instantly suspected that there would be some kind of artistic performance combining artwork and music. Even some hypothetical members of the band would make an appearance on the station.

On Wednesday night, Pink Floyd officially launched the display, having previously ‘tested’ it earlier this week.

Photographs in the exhibit show the station illuminated with turquoise and magenta lights and a promotional reading: ‘Pink Floyd Animals Remix Available Now’.

Projections of the album artwork also seemed to be launched from the building and onto the River Thames.

It’s unclear if tonight’s exhibit will be any different from yesterday’s. There has also been no indication of the band showing up for the show, which starts tonight.

The band started teasing the album’s release earlier this month when they tweeted a photo of the 40-foot inflatable pig, nicknamed Algie, featured on the album’s original cover, telling fans they were “getting ready.”

The Animals album, which is considered to have one of the most iconic covers of all time, saw Algie floating between smoking chimneys at the power station.

The inflatable pig was hoisted over the London landmark for the album photo shoot. However, chaos erupted on the second day of filming when the pig got loose in a gust of wind.

The pig disappeared into the sky, forcing Heathrow Airport to cancel the flight as it wandered into the clouds and interfered with flight paths.

The pig eventually landed on farmland in Kent, allegedly scaring away a herd of cows.

An inflatable pig floats above Battersea Power Station in London, on September 26, 2011, during a photo call to promote the release of remastered albums and unreleased music by British rock band Pink Floyd.

The Animals 2018 Remix release pays homage to the original album. It was made available on store and streaming platforms on September 16.

However, its release was delayed for the past four years due to an alleged ‘dispute over some cover notes’ between band members Roger Waters and David Gilmour.

The release date was finally confirmed in June 2022 and the new album art was released, showing the remains of the station surrounded by construction cranes.

A deluxe version of the album is expected to be released on October 7.

Meanwhile, Roger Waters has announced a farewell tour that includes three UK dates. He will play in Birmingham, London and Glasgow next May and June.

David Gilmour and Nick Mason also reunited earlier this year to release a charity single, titled Hey Hey Rise Up, which benefited Ukraine’s humanitarian efforts following Russia’s invasion.

It was the first time Pink Floyd had released new music in 28 years.