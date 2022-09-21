Pine Island Glacier is more vulnerable than thought – and could cause sea levels to rise by 1.6ft

Measuring roughly the same size as England, Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier is one of the world’s largest and fastest-changing glaciers.

The glacier is responsible for approximately 25 percent of ice loss from Antarctica – equivalent to the amount of water in 13,000 Olympic swimming pools.

But a new study has warned that the Pine Island Ice Shelf – the ice shelf that controls the flow of ice from the Pine Island Glacier – may be more vulnerable to complete dissolution than previously thought.

Worryingly, experts from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) say its collapse could cause global sea levels to rise by as much as 1.6 feet (0.5 meters).

A new study has warned that the Pine Island Ice Shelf – the ice shelf that controls the flow of ice from the Pine Island Glacier – may be more vulnerable to complete dissolution than previously thought

Pine Island Glacier The Pine Island Ice Shelf controls the flow of ice from the Pine Island Glacier – about the size of England – into the Amundsen Sea. This is a crucial role as the glacier is one of the world’s largest and fastest changing. It is also responsible for approximately 25 percent of the ice loss from Antarctica. That is equivalent to the amount of water in 13,000 Olympic swimming pools.

Previous studies have shown that the Pine Island Ice Shelf is becoming increasingly fragile due to two key processes.

First, the ice shelf is experiencing increased thinning due to an increase in the amount of ice melting into the ocean.

Meanwhile, calving events have also increased in recent years as ice masses break off into icebergs.

Now, researchers from BAS have shown in a new study that the combination of calving and melting is likely to cause it to disintegrate faster than previously thought.

“This study highlights the extreme sensitivity of the ice shelves to climate change,” said Dr. Alex Bradley, ocean modeler at BAS and lead author on the study.

‘It shows that the interaction between calving and melting can promote the breakup of the Pine Island Ice Shelf, which we already thought was vulnerable to collapse.’

To reach this conclusion, the team used advanced ocean modeling techniques to simulate the effects of continued calving events.

Graphic shows how the ice front of the Pine Island Glacier ice front has retreated from 2009 to 2020

Previous studies have shown that the Pine Island Ice Shelf is becoming increasingly fragile due to two key processes

Their simulations showed that calving events could result in further thinning of the ice shelf, which in turn would make the ice shelf more vulnerable to calving.

This suggests that a feedback loop could exist between the two processes and accelerate the total collapse of the ice shelf.

This would reduce the ice shelf’s ability to stem the flow of ice from Pine Island Glacier to the ocean and increase its contribution to global sea level rise.

“Complete dissolution of the Pine Island Ice Shelf will have profound consequences not only for the Pine Island Glacier, but all of West Antarctica, as it is believed to play an integral role in maintaining the stability of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet,” explained Dr. Bradley.

In a warming climate, calving events are likely to become more frequent, experts warn.

They hope the new study will further signal the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the worst effects of climate change.

The Pine Island glacier is not the only one at risk of collapse – earlier this month a study warned that Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier is also ‘holding its claws’.

BAS researchers discovered that the glacier – commonly known as the Doomsday Glacier – has retreated twice as fast as previously thought over the past 200 years.

For the first time, researchers mapped a critical area of ​​the seafloor in front of Thwaites in high resolution, giving them a window into how quickly the glacier has retreated and moved in the past.

The stunning images show geological features new to science and also provide a kind of crystal ball to look into Thwaites’ future.

Alarmingly, analysis of the new images indicates that the rate of Thwaites’ retreat, which scientists have documented recently, is small compared to the fastest changes in the past.