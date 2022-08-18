Pimp My Ride is back: First look at 1966 VW Beetle renovation

It is not for nothing that the classic Volkswagen Beetle is known as the Love Bug.

The Hollywood film series about Herbie, the magic car and the cupid spells he casts on his human owners and friends may have made many hearts skip a beat.

Closer to home, Gloucester couple Jake McLarney, 26, and Emma Brookes, 27, fell under the spell of their own 56-year-old Beetle from the Swinging Sixties, and have just enjoyed seeing it completely revamped as part of the return of one of the biggest car entertainment shows of the 1990s, Pimp My Ride.

Pimp My Ride returns: The hit show of the 1990s returns after a 15-year hiatus. One episode features couple in love Jake and Emma and their 1966 VW love bug — and ends in a marriage proposal

Practice Jake is a woodworker who makes everything from sofas and stairs to bookshelves and windows. Emma is a counselor for adults with autism.

The pair met as friends seven years ago when Jake entered a BMX bike race, became a formal couple five years ago, and had a rescue Cocker Spaniel named Bramble.

Jake admitted that he had always regretted selling his first 1973 Beetle that he bought for a song when he was a kid. Emma even bought him the Love Bug box set of movies.

They bought their 1966 Volkswagen Beetle about three years ago after seeing it for sale online for around £7,000, but after moving into a flat they swapped out their existing VW T5 campervan, which they had used for travelling, directly in. It was their daily runner for a while but eventually needed TLC.

The chance to revive their beloved car came when the producers of the recurring TV show saw Emma’s filmed posts of the car on the TikTok social media channel and contacted them.

Pimp My Ride, which debuted on MTV in 2004 and ran for six seasons through 2007 with host, rapper Xzibit, at the helm, became popular — and took the name of West Coast Customs, which was responsible for customizing the bikes.

It also spawned a UK version between 2005 and 2007.

In 2022, it makes a long-awaited return — though not necessarily on our televisions.

MTV’s Pimp My Ride will show the car in one of the new YouTube episodes, where the VW gets a full makeover

The body of the car was stripped to bare metal before the damaged panels were straightened. The original paint has been replaced by a Midnight Purple metallic finish

Beetle’s Love Story, airing September 2, is one of the six-part Pimp My Ride series revamped this Friday, August 19 on MTV UK’s YouTube channel in association with eBay.

The parts and accessories division sells a car part every second through its network of 40,000 dealers, garages, factory stores, aftermarket brands and retailers, targeting professionals, enthusiasts and a growing army of DIY motorists looking to save money – making the the UK’s largest online marketplace for auto parts and accessories.

Modifications were carried out by specialists from Wrench Studios near Sunbury on Thames in Middlesex.

When asked if they wanted to appear on the show, Emma said they agreed on the spot: “We were stunned. Speechless,’ she explained.

“I hoped they wouldn’t go over the top. And they haven’t.”

Emma said, “Just after the car was unveiled, he got down on one knee and proposed to him. Of course I said yes.’

It will also feature at their wedding, they said.

The car’s body was stripped to bare metal before damaged panels were straightened and rust removed.

The original paintwork was replaced with a Midnight Purple metallic paint finish – a color chosen as a compromise between Jake’s desire for black and Emma’s for purple.

Old alloy wheels were ditched in favor of white ‘Smoothies’, headlights were replaced with advanced LED projector units.

The VW’s hood now hinges forward to reveal a screen at the bottom and a projector hidden in the bulkhead – allowing the couple to watch their favorite movies from the redesigned front seats.

Also added is an advanced height-adjustable air-suspension suspension system that can be manually operated using switches hidden in the glove compartment and a custom wooden roof rack designed to carry Jake’s beloved BMX bike.

With the cost of living soaring, an eBay survey of 1,919 parts and accessories buyers in the UK this year found that two-thirds (69 percent) planned to assemble parts themselves – compared to 2015 when that was slightly more than the half were (52 percent).

The renewed series is presented by rap artist Lady Leshurr (pictured), who hails from Birmingham

Meet the people who carry out the pimped renovations

Hamid Iqbal, who co-founded Studios with brother Ray Wrench, said, “We grew up watching Pimp My Ride.

“Doing odd jobs on our own cars in the driveway is what prompted us to tailor and adapt.

He added: ‘More and more people are now doing DIY jobs on vehicles and, like many of them, we use eBay to buy parts, so it was natural for us to get involved with the new range.

Six episodes make up the new MTV YouTube series, which is sponsored by eBay

“It’s been 15 years since it was last on the air and we’re going to make sure it lives up to expectations.”

The revamped series is presented by Birmingham-based rap artist Lady Leshurr, who is known for her fiery freestyles and explosive live performances with witty lyrics and driven energy.

Other cars to be modified include a 1992 Fast & Furious-inspired Mitsubishi GTO.

The programs will also emphasize “green” beloved parts of eBay’s Certified Recycled Hub.

A spokesperson said: “eBay is not only a go-to for professionals and car enthusiasts as a reliable source of regular and rare parts, it is also the destination for an ever-increasing number of amateur DIYers who are choosing to make their own rides.” to pimp. ‘

dr. Tony Tong, Head of Automotive at eBay UK, said: “With an auto part being sold on the market every second, eBay helps millions of drivers improve their vehicles every year.

“That’s why we’re excited to inspire a new generation of DIY motorcycle enthusiasts to experiment with cost-effective, ‘greener’ automotive parts.”