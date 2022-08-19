Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins backs Liz Truss for saying British workers ‘need more graft’ 

Businessman Charlie Mullins supported Liz Truss’ comments that British workers need “more graft” and said home culture work “made people feel entitled to money and do nothing”.

Pimlico Plumbers boss said the hopeful Tory leadership was “undoubtedly right” after a leaked recording of her emerged that there was a “fundamental problem of British work culture”.

Supporting her comments, Mr Mullins told MailOnline: ‘In my experience she is undoubtedly right in what she says.

‘Of course many British workers are lazy.

“A lot of it has to do with what they think they are entitled to and what they are worth, instead of doing a fair day’s work for a fair day’s wages.”

The business owner denounced the WFH culture for the decline of the UK’s work culture, saying it “has changed people’s idea of ​​wanting to go to work for the worse.”

Charlie Mullins has backed Liz Truss’ comments, saying he doesn’t think ‘she won’t hold back by telling lazy people to go to work’ if he becomes the next prime minister

Asked about the tape at Hustings in Perth last night, Liz Truss said she wanted ‘more productivity across the country and we need more economic growth’

He continued: ‘The pandemic has made people feel much more comfortable at home and not wanting to go to work.

“The good workers are at work and those who don’t want to work, or want to work from home, are the lazy people for me.”

Mr Mullins said his main problem with the UK work culture was that some people ‘feel they have the right to just get money and do nothing’ compared to foreign workers who ‘work harder’.

“There is no two ways about it, I find that most foreign workers work harder,” he said.

“They work twice as hard as some Brits, you can tell.”

His comments came after Liz Truss faced a backlash for a leaked recording obtained by: the guard in which she was told that British workers do not have a ‘transplant’.

On the recording, Ms Truss can be heard saying: ‘There is a fundamental issue of British work culture.

“If we want to become a richer and more prosperous country, that essentially has to change. But I don’t think people want to change that.’

She added that in Britain there was a little something about wanting the easy answers,” before saying: “But really, more needs to be done… more graft. It’s not a popular message.’

She also said productivity was “very, very different in London from the rest of the country,” claiming it was “partly a matter of mindset and attitude.”

“If you look at productivity, it’s very, very different in London than in the rest of the country. But actually this has been a historical fact for decades. Essentially it’s partly a matter of mindset and attitude, I think. It’s basically the work culture.

“If you go to China, it’s very different, I can assure you.”

In the comments – made when Ms Truss was Chancellor of the Exchequer between 2017 and 2019 – she warned Britons must improve productivity to be ‘richer’.

Asked about the comments made at the Tory leadership meetings in Perth last night, Ms Truss said: ‘I don’t know what you are quoting there, but the points I’ve always made is that in this country we need more productivity across the country. and we need more economic growth.

“What we don’t have enough of is capital investment and that’s why it’s so important that we get companies to invest, whether it’s in the oil and gas industry or the whiskey industry.”

The ally of Mrs. Truss, former Cabinet Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday said he “didn’t know the exact context”, comments made when asked, stressing that British workers are “the hardest working in the world”.

Meanwhile, a Truss campaign source said: “These comments half a decade old lack context, but one thing that is as clear today as ever before is the need to increase productivity, leading to higher wages and a better quality of life.” for employees around the world. the UK. As prime minister, Liz will ensure an economy with high wages, high growth and low taxes.”