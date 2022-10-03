Pilot who spent 16 years building an exact replica of the Spitfire is ready for his first flight
A WWII enthusiast who spent more than a decade building an exact replica of a Spitfire has finally been given permission to take to the skies.
Retired engineer Steve Markham spent an astonishing 11,250 hours painstakingly assembling the ‘iconic’ British aircraft in a barn at his home, ably assisted by wife Kay.
Now, 16 years after he started the project, the qualified pilot – who was inspired as a child by the classic film Reach for the Sky – has finally been given the official green light to fly the hand-made plane.
Although his first planned trip is for the pair to travel across the Solent to the Isle of Wight for ice cream, Mr Markham has his sights set further afield.
He said: ‘Now I can fly anywhere. I could go up to Scotland for a day, but I can also take my wife.
‘My first flight will be to ice cream on the Isle of Wight. We are going across the Solent and around the island.
Flying high: World War II enthusiast and trained pilot Steve Markham has spent 11,250 hours painstakingly constructing his homemade Spitfire. He is pictured in the cockpit of the iconic aircraft at his home near Odiham, Hampshire
The project to build the replica took Steve about 16 years to complete. He now hopes to take his first flight across the Solent to the Isle of Wight soon – where he will pick up an ice cream
The 200mph aircraft is a replica of PL793, a photo-reconnaissance Spitfire which was based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire in the final year of the war.
‘But my wife has family who are Scottish so at some point we will fly up to Scotland so that will be the next long flight.
“The plane has such a range that it can go from here to Rome non-stop. Next June, when the days are longer, I will get up early and fly to Rome.
‘I’m going to have a nice Italian lunch with my wife and then fly back the same day.’
The 200mph aircraft is a replica of PL793, a photo-reconnaissance Spitfire which was based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire in the final year of the war.
Markham, who lives near the base, said he fell in love with the famous fighter after watching the film biography of Airman Douglas Bader.
“I’ve wanted a Spitfire ever since I was eight years old and I saw Reach for the Sky,” he said.
‘PL793 was the most successful of the Odiham-based RAF aircraft.
‘They were painted blue to help hide in the sky. They were the spy planes of their day, and therefore very little was written about their achievements.
‘They were the best of the bunch. My model is in memory of their amazing work. It’s a tribute.
‘Without the RAF and their success in the Second World War, the lives of my generation would have been very different. We owe them a great debt.’
In the past, Mr Markham – who has held a pilot’s license since the 1970s – tried to buy vintage models but was always outbid, so he decided to build his own.
He bought a kit for the airframe in 2006, but he bought the engine parts, propellers and paint separately.
Steve bought a kit for the airframe in 2006, but he bought the engine parts, propellers and paint separately and then put them all together in his barn, pictured
Steve was ably assisted by his wife, Kay – pictured in the cockpit of the Spitfire – throughout the 16 years it took to build the aircraft
Steve adds the finishing touches to the wing as he spray paints it inside his barn workshop in Hampshire
Steve described the aircraft as a ‘complicated beast’ to put together. The aviation enthusiast is pictured working on his Spitfire’s engine at Popham Airfield near Basingstoke, Hampshire
He said: ‘The Spitfire is one of the most iconic aircraft and everyone who has ever flown one has said how wonderful they are to fly.
‘If you want to buy an original Second World War Spitfire, it now costs between two and four million pounds. It’s a much cheaper way to do it.’
He described it as a ‘complicated beast’ to put together, with some parts that didn’t fit properly and had to be replaced.
Mrs. Markham helped him with the rivets, which required two people to put in place, and also made the leather upholstery.
He said: ‘She has been fantastically supportive throughout the process.’
Over the years, word of his plane spread quickly and he had people ask if they could come see it in the early stages, slowing down the process.
He said: ‘I would say yes, you can come and see it. But that meant stopping work on the plane for half an hour to an hour at a time. It slowed down what was needed.’
He finally completed the Spitfire in 2017. But it has taken five years to get full flying permission from the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority.
In 2018 it was flown by a test pilot but the engine overheated so it had to return to his workshop for repairs.
On later test flights he was limited to a range of 35 nautical miles from the airfield and was not allowed to carry passengers.
In July this year, Mr. Markham successfully completed the test flight program and was given permission to venture further afield and be accompanied.
Since starting construction, he has asked visitors if they could donate to the RAF Benevolent Fund, which supports serving and ex-RAF members and their families.
Once he had finished the replica, Mr Markham had a roll out party attended by 200 people which raised £4,000 for the RAF Foundation.
The RAF helped him in return and let him use an airfield for test flights.
For 10 years before he retired he provided parachute training simulators for the RAF and was ‘always welcome in the RAF community’.
The complete Spitfire ‘flies beautifully’, he added.
‘It feels great. It is nice. It’s pretty fast.. It’s about twice as fast as the other planes I’ve flown before. It’s something special’.
The Spitfire: One of Britain’s most iconic aircraft that helped turn the tide of war against the Nazis
The Spitfire is one of the most iconic aircraft in British military history. It is a single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Airforce and other Allied countries before, during and after the Second World War.
According to the Imperial War Museum Duxford, the aircraft is characterized by its graceful curves, elliptical wings and the sound of its powerful Rolls Royce engine, and has remained a British icon since its heroic action in the Battle of Britain in 1940.
It was designed as a short-range, high-performance interceptor aircraft and had a higher top speed than several contemporary fighters, including the Hurricane thanks to its wing design.
During the Battle of Britain, from July to October 1940, the Spitfire was perceived by the public as the RAF’s most important fighter, despite being outnumbered by the Hurricane.
Spitfire units had a lower attrition rate and a higher win-to-loss ratio than those flying Hurricanes due to the superior performance of the former.
Because of this, Spitfires were usually the ones tasked with engaging Luftwaffe fighters during the Battle of Britain, often up against the Germans’ Messerschmitt Bf 109E series aircraft, which were a close match.
Pictured: Supermarine Spitfire MkI two-blade, fixed-pitch propeller fighters of No 19 Squadron, Royal Air Force Fighter Command queue up for a training exercise on 4 May 1939 at RAF Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire
The first Spitfire to enter service was the first Mk Is K9789, which entered service with 19 Squadron at RAF Duxford in August 1938.
They gained legendary status during the Battle of Britain when they were largely tasked with shooting down German fighters while the slower Hurricanes were used to destroy the bombers.
During their lifetime there were 24 makes of Spitfire and many sub-variants. These covered the Spitfire in development from the Merlin to the Griffon engines, high-speed photo-reconnaissance variants and the various wing configurations.
More Spitfire Mk Vs were built than any other type, with 6,487 in total, followed by the 5,656 Mk IX.
It is understood that there are only 54 Spitfires in airworthy condition around the world. The oldest surviving Spitfire is a Mark 1, serial number K9942, and it is preserved at the RAF Museum Cosford in Shropshire.
This was the 155th built and first flew in April 1939. It flew operationally with No. 72 Squadron RAF until June 1940.