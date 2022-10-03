Pilot who spent 16 years building an exact replica of the Spitfire is ready for his first flight

A WWII enthusiast who spent more than a decade building an exact replica of a Spitfire has finally been given permission to take to the skies.

Retired engineer Steve Markham spent an astonishing 11,250 hours painstakingly assembling the ‘iconic’ British aircraft in a barn at his home, ably assisted by wife Kay.

Now, 16 years after he started the project, the qualified pilot – who was inspired as a child by the classic film Reach for the Sky – has finally been given the official green light to fly the hand-made plane.

Although his first planned trip is for the pair to travel across the Solent to the Isle of Wight for ice cream, Mr Markham has his sights set further afield.

He said: ‘Now I can fly anywhere. I could go up to Scotland for a day, but I can also take my wife.

‘My first flight will be to ice cream on the Isle of Wight. We are going across the Solent and around the island.

Flying high: World War II enthusiast and trained pilot Steve Markham has spent 11,250 hours painstakingly constructing his homemade Spitfire. He is pictured in the cockpit of the iconic aircraft at his home near Odiham, Hampshire

The project to build the replica took Steve about 16 years to complete. He now hopes to take his first flight across the Solent to the Isle of Wight soon – where he will pick up an ice cream

The 200mph aircraft is a replica of PL793, a photo-reconnaissance Spitfire which was based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire in the final year of the war.

‘But my wife has family who are Scottish so at some point we will fly up to Scotland so that will be the next long flight.

“The plane has such a range that it can go from here to Rome non-stop. Next June, when the days are longer, I will get up early and fly to Rome.

‘I’m going to have a nice Italian lunch with my wife and then fly back the same day.’

The 200mph aircraft is a replica of PL793, a photo-reconnaissance Spitfire which was based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire in the final year of the war.

Markham, who lives near the base, said he fell in love with the famous fighter after watching the film biography of Airman Douglas Bader.

“I’ve wanted a Spitfire ever since I was eight years old and I saw Reach for the Sky,” he said.

‘PL793 was the most successful of the Odiham-based RAF aircraft.

‘They were painted blue to help hide in the sky. They were the spy planes of their day, and therefore very little was written about their achievements.

‘They were the best of the bunch. My model is in memory of their amazing work. It’s a tribute.

‘Without the RAF and their success in the Second World War, the lives of my generation would have been very different. We owe them a great debt.’

In the past, Mr Markham – who has held a pilot’s license since the 1970s – tried to buy vintage models but was always outbid, so he decided to build his own.

He bought a kit for the airframe in 2006, but he bought the engine parts, propellers and paint separately.

Steve bought a kit for the airframe in 2006, but he bought the engine parts, propellers and paint separately and then put them all together in his barn, pictured

Steve was ably assisted by his wife, Kay – pictured in the cockpit of the Spitfire – throughout the 16 years it took to build the aircraft

Steve adds the finishing touches to the wing as he spray paints it inside his barn workshop in Hampshire

Steve described the aircraft as a ‘complicated beast’ to put together. The aviation enthusiast is pictured working on his Spitfire’s engine at Popham Airfield near Basingstoke, Hampshire

He said: ‘The Spitfire is one of the most iconic aircraft and everyone who has ever flown one has said how wonderful they are to fly.

‘If you want to buy an original Second World War Spitfire, it now costs between two and four million pounds. It’s a much cheaper way to do it.’

He described it as a ‘complicated beast’ to put together, with some parts that didn’t fit properly and had to be replaced.

Mrs. Markham helped him with the rivets, which required two people to put in place, and also made the leather upholstery.

He said: ‘She has been fantastically supportive throughout the process.’

Over the years, word of his plane spread quickly and he had people ask if they could come see it in the early stages, slowing down the process.

He said: ‘I would say yes, you can come and see it. But that meant stopping work on the plane for half an hour to an hour at a time. It slowed down what was needed.’

He finally completed the Spitfire in 2017. But it has taken five years to get full flying permission from the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority.

In 2018 it was flown by a test pilot but the engine overheated so it had to return to his workshop for repairs.

On later test flights he was limited to a range of 35 nautical miles from the airfield and was not allowed to carry passengers.

In July this year, Mr. Markham successfully completed the test flight program and was given permission to venture further afield and be accompanied.

Since starting construction, he has asked visitors if they could donate to the RAF Benevolent Fund, which supports serving and ex-RAF members and their families.

Once he had finished the replica, Mr Markham had a roll out party attended by 200 people which raised £4,000 for the RAF Foundation.

The RAF helped him in return and let him use an airfield for test flights.

For 10 years before he retired he provided parachute training simulators for the RAF and was ‘always welcome in the RAF community’.

The complete Spitfire ‘flies beautifully’, he added.

‘It feels great. It is nice. It’s pretty fast.. It’s about twice as fast as the other planes I’ve flown before. It’s something special’.