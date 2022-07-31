Pilot is heard on radio asking air traffic control for help BEFORE co-pilot, 23, fell or jumped from small plane at 3,500-feet as it went in to crash land after losing a right wheel

The pilot of a small twin-engine plane can be heard in a 40-minute recording asking air traffic control for help making an emergency landing before its 23-year-old copilot jumped or fell from 3,500 feet.

Charles Hew Crooks was not parachuted before plunging to his death in North Carolina on Friday, officials said.

In the 40-minute exchange between the unidentified pilot and air traffic control, there is no mention or hint of Crooks falling from the plane.

The pilot can be heard saying, ‘Emergency, we’ve lost our right wheel. We’d like to go to Raleigh and make a landing at Raleigh there.’

He adds: ‘We have two people on board. We have enough fuel on board for the next four hours.’

Air traffic control responds: ‘Raleigh-Durham Airport or Raleigh-General?’ “Rogers resume all navigation to Raleigh-Durham Airport.”

“To clarify, did you try to land at Raeford West?” he asks. ‘did it [the wheel] fall off while you’re still in the air?’

“We were trying to land,” the pilot said. “We made contact with the ground and had a hard landing and decided to go around and at that point we lost the wheel.”

When air traffic control asked how they planned to land, the pilot said, “We’re going in as slow as possible and I think we’re going to put it on the belly.” He then repeated that the right wheel of the aircraft had fallen off.

When the plane hit runway 5R-23L at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 2:40 PM, multiple law enforcement agencies were on hand.

There was one person on the plane, but no sign of Crooks, the second copilot.

Crooks’ body was found 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport in the trees of a residence in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Duke Hospital and released late Friday night.

He told authorities that Crooks had jumped out of the plane for the emergency landing, and it was believed he had jumped toward a body of water.

Investigators said Crooks fell or jumped from the plane without a parachute, WRAL News reported

But Crooks’ body was later found about 30 miles south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. It had landed in trees on a property in Compaign Cove in the town of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

The family living on the property said they made a loud thud and called the police.

Hew Crooks’, the 23-year-old’s father, said flying was his son’s “lifelong dream.”

He said his son was a former flight instructor and certified to fly in all types of conditions.

Hew Crooks told WRAL that Crooks had recently told him that “he wouldn’t trade with anyone in the world. He loved where he was.’

This map shows the area of ​​North Carolina where Crooks’ body was found after the plane he was flying made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

Scammers pictured standing inside the plane and appearing euphoric with two other people unidentified

A photo of Crooks from his LinkedIn page. The young pilot wrote that he joined Rampart Aviation in March 2022. His role was pilot, second in command

The aircraft was owned by Colorado-based Rampart Aviation. The company did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment. Crooks joined the company five months ago, according to his LinkedIn.

The National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident. When asked about the circumstances leading to Crooks’ death, spokesman Keith Holloway said: “No decision has been made at this time.”

“Currently, the NTSB is working with the FAA to gather information about the damage to the aircraft and the conditions to determine the scope of an NTSB investigation,” NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway told DailyMail.com on Sunday.

The small aircraft had a capacity of approximately 10 passengers and was not on a commercial flight at the time of the incident.

At a news conference on Friday, Darshan Patel, operations manager for Wake County’s emergency management, confirmed that Crooks was not wearing a parachute and it was unclear at the time how high the plane was when the young pilot exited the plane.

The aircraft was a CASA C-212 Aviocar, made in Spain in 1983, ABC7 News reported.

The plane took off from Raeford, a town in Hoke County, before making an emergency landing on runway 5R-23L at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 2:40 PM.

Crooks graduated from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania in 2020. On his Instagram is a photo of him on an airplane with the words: ‘I’m just here to fly the planes.’