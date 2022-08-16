Pilot error blamed for Osprey crash that killed four marines in Norway during a NATO training flight

Pilot error is the cause of an Osprey crash that killed four Marines during a training flight in Norway, a Marine Corps investigation concluded.

The exercise, which took place on March 18 near Bodø, Norway, resulted in an MV-22B Osprey crashing into the steep side of a nearby valley.

A Marine Corps-led investigation examined all possible factors that led to the crash, including weather conditions, previous training and the use of various technologies.

The investigation concluded that the cause of the aviation accident was pilot error. report is reading. “It was determined that none of the five factors examined were causal or contributing factors to the accident.”

There is evidence that the crash was the result of low-altitude maneuvers that exceeded the aircraft’s maximum lean angle.

This caused a loss of altitude, airspeed and turning space that the team was unable to recover from.

It is not known which pilot was flying the plane at the time.

Captain Ross A. Reynolds, Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, Sergeant James W. Speedy and Lance Corporal Jacob M. Moore were killed in the crash.

From left to right: Captain Ross A. Reynolds, Sergeant James W. Speedy, Corporal Jacob M. Moore (bottom left), and Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz

Pilot error is defined by the Marines as “the technical term describing a situation where the pilot’s input, or lack of proper input, made to the aircraft controls or systems was a causative factor.”

The Osprey team departed for a training flight in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022 and to familiarize the team with the area, and later returned to base for fuel.

After refueling, the team left for an area south of Bodø.

In their statement, the Marines said that “weather conditions were met and appropriate for the authorized flight, the aircrew was qualified for the assigned mission, the aircraft was properly maintained and airworthy, the requirements for risk mitigation training and pre-deployment training and often exceeded that.’

Although the crew had a pre-approved flight plan, it took off and deviated towards the Gråtådalen Valley.

Investigators say they estimated the Osprey’s impact at 4:23 p.m., a minute after the plane entered the valley.

The Cold Response Exercise is a biennial training regiment hosted by Norway and hosted by NATO.

The aim is to train all Allied forces “to be ready to operate in any environment and under any conditions,” NATO said. website. Training requires those involved to ‘practice their skills in working in extreme and harsh environments’.

This was the first of two reported MV-22B crashes this year, the second being a June 8 crash in Southern California that resulted in the deaths of five Marines.