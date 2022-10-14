Pilates instructor and new mum shows off her incredible body just eight weeks after birth

<!–

An Australian pilates instructor has debuted her incredible post-natal body just eight weeks after giving birth to her first child, crediting her strength training for the rapid ‘bounce back’.

Karlie Armansin, who runs a successful online exercise platform called That Pilates Passion, joined in Instagram on Friday last week to share a photo of her body two months after a natural birth.

‘Two months working on being the strongest, happiest and healthiest version of myself so I can also show myself as the best mum I can be,’ she captioned the photo, which compared her body to the day she left the hospital after giving birth to a daughter Lily Maree.

Karlie spent her first week postpartum working on a series of core exercises to help with her 1cm abdominal separation and pelvic floor.

These included spinal waves, bent knee dips, glute break waves, cat and cow stretches, knee lifts and ‘bird dogs’, all of which can be found in a typical warm-up Pilates class.

Doctors warn postpartum mothers to wait until their baby is six weeks old and has had a check-in with their GP before engaging in strenuous exercise.

For this reason, Karlie focused on taking Lily for daily walks before recently joining ‘mums and bubs’ Pilates classes.

She also has a reformer Pilates bed at home to do light stretches when she has the energy.

Karlie worked out right up until the birth of her daughter at 37 weeks.

Many of her fans credited her consistent exercise regime before giving birth for her ability to ‘bounce back’ so quickly.

‘What these pictures are telling us is that being healthy and taking care of yourself (nothing religious, just consistent in different ways) helps the body repair and recover after giving birth much faster, as it does with any other situation like our bodies endure in life, it definitely helps us, one woman said in response to the photos.

“I love that you’ve shown this side of you,” said another, referring to her postpartum photo.

A third added: ‘Killing it as always.’

In a separate Instagram post, Karlie talked about some of her favorite exercises to prepare for delivery.

“A little slower and a lot more bloated, but I’m making a promise to myself to keep moving right up until delivery day,” she said.

‘I feel so much better when I move my body and I’ve been mixing up my workouts throughout this pregnancy depending on how my body feels.

‘Long walks, mat Pilates, reformer Pilates and interval weight training have been my go to.’