Pike County massacre suspects attended the funeral of one of the eight victims they allegedly killed

An Ohio man and his two grown sons accused of killing eight members of a rival family in 2016 over a custody dispute attended their victims’ funerals, recent testimony revealed.

George Wagner IV, 30, is the first in his family to stand trial for the Pike County massacre of the Rhoden family, which he allegedly carried out with his father, George ‘Billy’ Wagner III, his brother, Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner and his mother, Angela Wagner.

Testimony Friday revealed that at least three members of the Wagner family attended Rhoden family funerals less than a week after they were slaughtered in their sleep.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death on April 22, 2016 at various residences in Pike, County, Ohio, but the Wagner family was not implicated in the murders until 2018.

George Wagner IV, 30, is the first in his family to stand trial for the Pike County massacre of the Rhoden family, which he allegedly carried out with his father, brother and mother

James ‘Cody’ Manley, a cousin of one of the victims, testified Friday that he saw the Wagners at the Rhoden family funerals back in 2016 less than a week after allegedly killing them

James ‘Cody’ Manley, a family member of Rhoden’s, took the stand on Friday and testified that he discovered his Rhoden and fiancee Hannah ‘Hazel’ Gilley, both 20, shot to death in their room.

Their six-month-old baby, who was found covered in blood on Gilley’s chest, had been breastfeeding when her mother was shot in the head and face.

“I just froze,” he said on the stand Friday. ‘I saw things I didn’t want to see.’

Less than a week after the horrific mass murder, Manley attended the funeral of 38-year-old Gary Rhoden, another cousin who had been killed in the shootings, and said he remembers seeing the Wagner family.

File photos recently published by the Cincinnati Enquirer show George Wagner, his brother Jake and his father Billy entering the Greenup, Kentucky, funeral home on April 27, 2016.

Gary Rhoden’s funeral was the first of eight funerals held for the family. Manley testified that he also saw the Wagner family at the other victims’ funerals.

Manley is the son of James and April Manley, the brother and sister-in-law of Dana Manley-Rhoden, who was killed in the shootings. He was best friends with his cousin Frankie Rhoden, who was also shot and killed.

When the trial began last month, special prosecutor Angela Canepa relayed the bloody saga, claiming the Wagner family spent months planning the killings and targeted some of the victims, but “unfortunately some were killed because they happened to be there.”

Prosecutors have alleged that the murders were committed by four members of the Wagner family, and while George Wagner IV is not believed to have killed anyone, he allegedly participated by voting for the murders.

His brother, Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner, and their mother have both pleaded guilty to the murders, a plot allegedly planned so they could gain full custody of Jake’s daughter, who is shared with Hanna Rhoden.

Hanna, 19, was shot multiple times as she slept next to her newborn baby after Jake Wagner tried to convince her to agree to share custody of their child.

“I will never sign papers,” Rhoden wrote in a private Facebook message in 2015, months before the killings. “They’ll have to kill me first.”

George Wagner IV arrived at the courthouse Monday for opening statements

Hanna Rhoden, 19, was killed in her sleep after Jake Wagner tried to convince her to agree to share custody. Jake’s brother George Wagner IV is the first person to stand trial

All the victims were shot multiple times in the head while sleeping with Jake saying he was ‘personally responsible’ for five of the deaths.

Hanna’s father Christopher Rhoden Sr, 40, mother Dana Rhoden, 37, and brothers Clarence, 20, and Christopher Jr, 16, were also killed in the massacre.

Clarence ‘Frankie’ Rhoden’s fiancee, Hannah Gilley, 20, Christopher Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and cousin Gary Rhoden, 38, were also shot and killed at four different homes in rural Ohio.

Three children who were at the scene of the killing were spared, Clarence’s sons Brentley, 4, and Ruger Lee, six months, and Hanna’s daughter Kyle, who was five days old at the time.

The brutal executions rocked the rural Ohio county and sparked one of the state’s most extensive criminal investigations, which led to the Wagner family’s arrest more than two years later.

Four members of the Wagner family have been charged with participating in the brutal murders.

Defense lawyers for George IV insist he had nothing to do with the murders, saying he did not shoot or kill anyone that night in 2016.

His mother, Angela Jo Wagner, and his younger brother, Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner, pleaded guilty last year to their roles in the killings.

Jake Wagner was convicted of eight counts of murder and 15 other charges, including weapons specifications, conspiracy, burglary, possession of dangerous ammunition and tampering with evidence.

The father, George ‘Billy’ Wagner III, is expected to stand trial at a later date. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Wagner IV has also pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers argued that his brother’s and mother’s confessions last year prove he did not shoot and kill anyone.

Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner, (right) has previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Hanna Rhoden, with whom he had a daughter, and seven of her family members. He has been sentenced to eight life terms. His brother, George Wagner IV, is indicted. He has pleaded not guilty

Special prosecutor Angela Canepa agreed with the defense in a December 2021 hearing that Wagner IV did not kill anyone.

But in the state of Ohio, a person can be sentenced to death for an aggravated murder conviction if they help plan it or cover it up.

Jake himself was sentenced to eight full life sentences without the possibility of parole in 2021 after accepting a plea deal without the possibility of the death penalty for himself and his family members.

He pleaded guilty to 23 charges, including eight of murder, while his mother pleaded guilty to several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and other charges.

Both Jake and his mother agreed to testify against the other defendants and are expected to be involved in the upcoming trial.

All the victims were shot multiple times in the head while sleeping with Jake saying he was ‘personally responsible’ for five of the deaths.

Hanna’s father Christopher Rhoden Sr, 40, mother Dana Rhoden, 37, and brothers Clarence, 20, and Christopher Jr, 16, were also killed in the massacre.

Clarence ‘Frankie’ Rhoden, 20, and his fiancee, Hannah Gilley, 20, were shot and killed while sleeping with their child

The Wagner family fled to Alaska after the murders. Left to right: Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner, Angela Wagner and George Wagner IV are pictured outside a supermarket in 2017

It took investigators six years to get to the bottom of the cold-blooded plot, which was organized to execute anyone who could stand in the way of Jake gaining custody of his daughter.

He dated Hanna when she was 13 and got her pregnant at 15, but the relationship ended and she had another child with another man.

Jake then began pressuring her for custody of their daughter, and he had been taking care of Sophia at the time of the murders.

Investigators allege the family purchased ammunition, a magazine clip, brass catches and a bug detector to prepare for the crimes.

It is alleged they constructed a home-made silencer used in the shootings and used ‘counter-surveillance devices’ on the properties as well as tampering with phones, cameras and parts of a home security system.

Forged documents were found on the computer that claimed Hanna Rhoden had agreed to share custody.

The Wagner family took phones from six of the victims, as well as a recording device and trail cameras.

The Wagners lived near the scenes of the killings at the time, but moved 4,000 miles away in June 2021 to a home (pictured above) in Kenai, Alaska

Christopher Sr. is the only victim believed to have been awake when they were shot, with nine gunshot wounds to his forearm, torso and cheek.

His brother Gary was shot twice in the head and a third time in the face, with an autopsy report saying a ‘mole mark’ was left on his head, suggesting a shot was fired at some point while the gun was pressed against him.

Dana Rhoden was carefully shot four times around the head and a fifth time under the chin.

She shared a trailer with Christopher Jr and Hanna, who were both shot in the head multiple times.

Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley were also shot in the head, but their six-month-old child, who was sleeping between the couple, was spared.

Hannah was shot five times in all, with one shot hitting her left eye, and Kenneth Rhoden was shot only once, with the bullet entering his right eye.

In a 911 call after the shootings, a woman sounded out of breath as she frantically told a dispatcher, ‘I think my brother-in-law is dead … There’s blood all over the house.’

“There’s blood all over the house. My brother-in-law is in the bedroom and it looks like someone beat the hell out of him.’

Crime scene investigators were first called to Union Hill Road at 8.21am when seven of the victims were found shot to death in the head ‘execution style’.

The first three homes where bodies were found are within a few miles of each other on a sparsely populated stretch of road, while the eighth body – a man – was found in a house within 30 miles just before 10am.

The Wagner family moved to Kenai, Alaska, after the murders, with Jake Wagner taking his daughter with him, but returned to Ohio in 2018 when they ran out of money. They were arrested in November of the same year.

At the time, the family said they moved to escape what they claimed was unfair speculation that they were responsible for the murders.