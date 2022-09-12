Pike County Massacre suspect arrives at court for first day of trial flanked by security

Six years after eight members were massacred in the Pike County massacre after a bitter custody battle with another family, prosecutors revealed in opening statements that the mother refused to sign the custody papers months prior to the murders, writing, “They’ll have to tell me first. murder .’

The first trial in the 2016 murders began Monday with George Wagner IV, who is one of several defendants charged with the killing of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County, Ohio on April 22, 2016.

The deadly shootings terrified residents of part of rural Ohio and sparked one of the state’s most extensive criminal investigations, leading to the arrest of the Wagners more than two years later.

In opening statements on Monday, special counsel Angela Canepa recounted the bloody saga, arguing that the Wagners spent months planning the murders and targeting some of the victims, but “some were killed unfortunately because they happened to be there.” ‘.

Prosecutors have alleged that the murders were committed by the Wagner family, which includes George Wagner IV, his brother Edward “Jake” Wagner, his mother and his father so that they can gain full custody of Jake’s daughter, which is shared with Hanna Rhoden.

Hanna, 19, was shot multiple times while sleeping next to their newborn after Jake Wagner tried to convince her to agree to share custody of their child.

“I will never sign papers,” Rhoden wrote in a private Facebook message in 2015, months before the murders. “They’ll have to kill me first.”

George Wagner IV arrived at the courthouse on Monday for opening statements

Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the ex-girlfriend of Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner. They shared custody of their daughter at the time of the massacre. Jake’s brother George Wagner IV will stand trial on Monday

Four people in the Wagner family have been charged with taking part in the brutal murders.

Attorneys for George IV’s defense insist he had nothing to do with the murders and said he did not shoot or kill anyone that night in 2016.

His mother, Angela Jo Wagner, and his younger brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, pleaded guilty to their roles in the murders last year.

Both were able to testify at the trial. The father, George ‘Billy’ Wagner III, is expected to face trial at a later date. He has stated that he is not guilty of the charges against him.

Jake himself was given eight full life sentences without the possibility of parole in 2021 after agreeing to a plea deal with no possibility of the death penalty for himself and his family members.

He pleaded guilty to 23 felony charges, including eight of murder, while his mother pleaded guilty to several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and other charges.

Both Jake and his mother agreed to testify against the other defendants and are expected to be involved in the upcoming trial.

All the victims were shot multiple times in the head while sleeping with Jake saying he was “personally responsible” for five of the deaths.

Hanna’s father Christopher Rhoden Sr, 40, mother Dana Rhoden, 37, and brothers Clarence, 20, and Christopher Jr, 16, were also killed in the massacre.

Clarence Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20, Christopher Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and cousin Gary Rhoden, 38, were also shot and killed at four different homes in rural Ohio.

Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner, 29, (right) previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Hanna Rhoden, with whom he had a daughter, and seven of her relatives. He has been sentenced to eight life terms. His brother, George Wagner IV, is on trial Monday. He pleaded not guilty

Three children who were at the murder scene were spared, Clarence’s sons Brentley, 4, and Ruger Lee, six months, as well as Hanna’s daughter Kyle, who was five days old at the time.

It took investigators six years to fathom the cold-blooded plot, which was set up to execute anyone who might stand in Jake’s way of gaining custody of his daughter.

He dated Hannah when she was 13 and got her pregnant when she was 15, but the relationship ended and she had a second child with another man.

Jake then began to pressure her over custody of their daughter, and he had taken care of Sophia at the time of the murders.

Investigators allege that the family bought ammunition, a magazine clip, copper catchers and an insect detector to prepare for the crimes.

It is alleged that they built a homemade silencer used in the shooting and used “counter-surveillance equipment” on the properties and tampered with telephones, cameras and parts of a home security system.

Forged documents were found on the computer claiming that Hanna Rhoden had agreed to share custody.

The Wagners took phones belonging to six of the victims, as well as a recording device and track cameras.

The Wagner family fled to Alaska after the murders. Left to right: Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner, Angela Wagner and George Wagner IV pictured outside a supermarket in 2017

Clarence ‘Frankie’ Rhoden, 20, and his fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20, were shot dead while sleeping with their child

Christopher Sr is the only victim believed to be awake when they were shot, with nine gunshot wounds to his forearm, torso and cheek.

His brother Gary was shot twice in the head and a third in the face, with an autopsy report saying that a ‘muzzle stain’ was left on his head, suggesting a shot was fired at some point while the gun was fired. was pressed against him.

Dana Rhoden was carefully shot four times around her head and a fifth from under her chin.

She shared a trailer with Christopher Jr and Hanna, who were both shot multiple times in the head.

Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley were also shot in the head, but their six-month-old child, who slept between the couple, was spared.

Hannah was hit a total of five times, with one shot hitting her left eye and Kenneth Rhoden just once, with the bullet entering his right eye.

The Wagner family lived near the scene of the murders at the time, but moved 4,000 miles away in June 2021 to a house (pictured above) in Kenai, Alaska.

In a 911 call after the shooting, a woman sounded breathless as she frantically told an emergency room, “I think my brother-in-law is dead… There’s blood all over the house.”

“There’s blood all over the house. My brother-in-law is in the bedroom and it looks like someone has terrified him.’

Crime scene investigators were first called to Union Hill Road at 8:21 am, when seven of the victims were shot in the head “execution style.”

The first three houses where bodies were found are located within a few miles of each other on a sparsely populated stretch of road, while the eighth body – a man – was found in a house within a 30-mile radius just before 2 p.m.

The Wagner family moved to Kenai, Alaska after the murders, with Jake Wagner taking his daughter, but returned to Ohio in 2018 when the money ran out. They were arrested in November of that year.

At the time, the family said they were moving to escape what they believe were unfair speculations responsible for the murders.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement following Angela’s plea deal, saying she “failed in her responsibilities” as a mother.

Yost said: “Our society respects mothers because they take care of their children and teach them to do the right thing, even when it is difficult.

“But by actively plotting the murder of an entire family and encouraging her own children to carry out the violence, Angela Wagner failed abjectly in her responsibilities.”