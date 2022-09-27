Pieter Malan fifty keeps Middlesex fighting for promotion place
mid-sex 146 for 2 (Malan 68*, Holden 35*) course Worcestershire 225 (Roland-Jones 4-50, Higgins 3-52) with 79 runs
In the simple truth, this was a messy, stop-start, on-off mess of a day on New Road. There were at least three interruptions – forgive me, they merge after a while – and on one occasion referees Nick Cook and Rob Bailey decided to take the players out, only to keep them on twenty seconds later when the sun appeared again from behind a cloud . Any spectator who was not versed in the game or did not understand what was at stake might think they had entered an asylum; the final period of play lasted only two overs. Everyone agreed, everyone was annoyed, but everyone understood. The cricket played over the next two days, some of it at Hove and Trent Bridge, but most if it’s at New Road will determine whether Middlesex play in the First Division next year, so Tim Murtagh’s players can be encouraged that they having ended this gloomy, rainy, sun-filled day just 79 runs behind Worcestershire with eight wickets in the first innings in hand.
Fortunately, the weather had been kinder over the lunch hour, which was important because this penultimate day of the season also had loving and sad end-of-season rituals to be performed. Both Moeen Ali and Ed Barnard are moving to Warwickshire and Tom Fell will not be offered a new contract. All three were given presentations during the lunch hour, Moeen and Fell in their absence, and one felt especially for 28-year-old Fell, from whom so much was once expected. It was also thought with forgivable bitterness of those former England cricketers who make damned foolish statements that domestic cricket is soft or that there is too much of it. I wonder if Tom Fell would agree.
The 58 points scored by Worcestershire’s tail were valuable in their own right, but also because they kept Mark Stoneman and Sam Robson in the field for nearly an hour before starting on Middlesex’s answer. Openers enjoy such delays just as nervous patients enjoy sitting in a dentist’s waiting room. One group sees Satan at work in the fields; the other imagines anguished screams from behind the operating room door. And Robson’s doubts were certainly justified. Pennington’s third ball of the Middlesex innings may have been very quick, but could have been left alone. Instead, however, Robson intercepted it with a crooked bat and shoved it inside his stumps.
And things would have gotten worse for Middlesex if Mark Stoneman hadn’t been ousted from Gibbon when Jack Haynes shot a straight shot at chest level on the second slip as the former England opener was on 10. Encouraged by this elation, Stoneman collected the single he needed to reach a thousand first-class runs for the season and made 36 before picking a very fast lifter from Tongue, who is playing another good match.
That brought Holden out to join Malan, who hit four feet behind Barnard in succession, then hit his fifty with a drawn six from the same bowler. The day broke up into heavy showers and brief sunshine. Large photos were put away unless the invitations were irresistible. Holden hit 83 minutes and you wonder how much he learned. Malan has been in the shadows there for over three hours and only now, as darkness marches over New Road, do you realize how good it was.