Pieter Malan fifty keeps Middlesex fighting for promotion place

mid-sex 146 for 2 (Malan 68*, Holden 35*) course Worcestershire 225 (Roland-Jones 4-50, Higgins 3-52) with 79 runs

In the simple truth, this was a messy, stop-start, on-off mess of a day on New Road. There were at least three interruptions – forgive me, they merge after a while – and on one occasion referees Nick Cook and Rob Bailey decided to take the players out, only to keep them on twenty seconds later when the sun appeared again from behind a cloud . Any spectator who was not versed in the game or did not understand what was at stake might think they had entered an asylum; the final period of play lasted only two overs. Everyone agreed, everyone was annoyed, but everyone understood. The cricket played over the next two days, some of it at Hove and Trent Bridge, but most if it’s at New Road will determine whether Middlesex play in the First Division next year, so Tim Murtagh’s players can be encouraged that they having ended this gloomy, rainy, sun-filled day just 79 runs behind Worcestershire with eight wickets in the first innings in hand.

The cricketer chiefly responsible for this modestly prosperous position may never have struck with all his spit in such circumstances. Pieter Malan had just 104 runs for Middlesex in his five Championship innings before this match, but his unbeaten 68 was a masterpiece of concentration and technique on what is still a tricky field and his uninterrupted 73 score with Max Holden for the third wicket has encouraged Middlesex supporters that they can even pick up a useful lead in the first innings. Holden, who is nine years younger than Malan at 24, has not been out for 35 years and will also have been warmly welcomed in the dressing room on a gloomy, rainy evening.

Fortunately, the weather had been kinder over the lunch hour, which was important because this penultimate day of the season also had loving and sad end-of-season rituals to be performed. Both Moeen Ali and Ed Barnard are moving to Warwickshire and Tom Fell will not be offered a new contract. All three were given presentations during the lunch hour, Moeen and Fell in their absence, and one felt especially for 28-year-old Fell, from whom so much was once expected. It was also thought with forgivable bitterness of those former England cricketers who make damned foolish statements that domestic cricket is soft or that there is too much of it. I wonder if Tom Fell would agree.

There were few easy runs today and no sign of spinners. Worcestershire resumed at 167 for 8, but Dillon Pennington and Josh Tongue found scoring points almost easy in the first half of the game. Perhaps it was the roller’s effect, but the pair had run 45 before Pennington had previously legged ahead of Ryan Higgins for 13 in the 80th left. And of course the probable approach to the last wicket didn’t stop Murtagh from taking the new ball almost as soon as it became available. However, it was only necessary for 15 deliveries before Ben Gibbon brought Toby Roland-Jones to John Simpson, so if you see an ad showing a nearly new cricket ball being flogged in Wednesday’s edition of the Worcester Newsyou will have a good idea of ​​its origin.

The 58 points scored by Worcestershire’s tail were valuable in their own right, but also because they kept Mark Stoneman and Sam Robson in the field for nearly an hour before starting on Middlesex’s answer. Openers enjoy such delays just as nervous patients enjoy sitting in a dentist’s waiting room. One group sees Satan at work in the fields; the other imagines anguished screams from behind the operating room door. And Robson’s doubts were certainly justified. Pennington’s third ball of the Middlesex innings may have been very quick, but could have been left alone. Instead, however, Robson intercepted it with a crooked bat and shoved it inside his stumps.

And things would have gotten worse for Middlesex if Mark Stoneman hadn’t been ousted from Gibbon when Jack Haynes shot a straight shot at chest level on the second slip as the former England opener was on 10. Encouraged by this elation, Stoneman collected the single he needed to reach a thousand first-class runs for the season and made 36 before picking a very fast lifter from Tongue, who is playing another good match.