Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden credits five-week ‘marriage sabbatical’ with reviving relationship

Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has credited a “marriage sabbatical” with reviving their relationship.

The couple – who celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in June – spent five weeks apart, where their only communication was via text in an attempt to “reboot” their marriage.

On Thursday’s episode of Lorraine, Celia, 46, revealed that the breakup had “worked wonders for their relationship” and that it “felt like the early days of marriage” when they were finally reunited.

Taking time out: Piers Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden, has credited a ‘marriage sabbatical’ with reviving their relationship (pictured in 2021)

Speaking to stand-in host Christine Lampard while appearing remotely from France, Celia revealed they were separated for over a month while Piers, 57, was working on a serial killer documentary and she was working in Los Angeles.

“It was really good for both of us,” she explained. “We used to have no problems, it wasn’t like that, but it’s a long pandemic, isn’t it.”

Revealing how she felt when she reunited, she said: “I just thought it was so exciting when we saw each other again, it felt like the early days of our marriage, or even the early days of dating and I loved that.”

Catching up: Speaking to Christine Lampard on Thursday’s episode of Lorraine, Celia, 46, revealed the break had ‘worked wonders for their relationship’

However, she warned: “If you have a problem with your marriage, don’t do it.

“It doesn’t always make your heart grow faster if you’re in a dangerous place for whatever reason.”

When asked if she would plan another wedding sabbatical in the future, Celia mused, “Probably a good time to celebrate – Christmas is always a bit of a nightmare, isn’t it?

“As for Christmas and January, nobody wants to be near their family. So I think maybe in February I’ll be ready for a new one. This time maybe just two weeks, or even a week.’

Celia revealed that her only concern going into the marriage sabbatical was taking care of them 10-year-old daughter Elise.

Piers also has three children from his previous marriage to Marion Shalloe, sons Spencer, 29, Stanley, 25, and Albert, 22.

Celia explained, “Well, my daughter stayed with me because I don’t think I can stay away from her that long. Piers was fine, but she wasn’t and I think it worked out really well.’

She added: “I wouldn’t forcibly take a child from their father, but it was a necessity for work and she talked to him a lot more than I did.”

Loving Dad: Celia revealed her only concern going into marriage sabbatical was caring for their 10-year-old daughter Elise

Last month, Celia described her “marriage sabbatical” in her column for The Telegraph, urging “every married couple who’ve been through three lockdowns” to follow suit.

She likened their union to rebooting a computer, noting, “There was nothing to worry about. We weren’t glitching. It wasn’t like the little rainbow wheel known as Satan’s beach ball that started spinning in my head every time he spoke (although I can’t speak for him).

“But when you consider how unnatural it was to spend all those long months spending every waking hour in the company of your significant other, it’s a miracle that every couple, married or not, made it through unscathed.”

Speaking previously on Good Morning Britain in 2020, Piers previously discussed how he perked up the couple’s sex lives after they got stuck in a rut during lockdown.

The hilarity started when Susanna Reid referenced an article by Celia where she joked that she was “full of him” while her husband made suggestions to make things more exciting.

Susanna began by saying, “By the way, your dear wife was talking about you…”

Piers then jumped in by affirming, “Roleplay? Yes’, Susanna continued: ‘May I just say, this is not a private conversation – this is a column in this morning’s national newspaper in De Telegraaf!’

Piers went on to explain things in more detail, saying, “You know when you’re stuck inside… So my wife decided out of the blue to tell this story.

“If you’re with the same person all year and you can’t really go anywhere or do anything, it does get a little boring… So I suggested we have dinner together.”

In the article, Celia then suggested that they attend dinner together as different people and pretend they didn’t know each other.

Celia said in her column: “Of course there should be rules, wedding rings would come off and we would only be allowed to meet in the bar of the restaurant.

‘We could do the whole thing, ‘Is this seat taken?’ and I was already planning personas, outfits, and bland first date topics when my husband forwarded this exchange.”

Susanna continued to cringe as Piers explained, “My wife asked me if I had any fantasies and I said I only had one, we pretend to be complete strangers and we never met.”