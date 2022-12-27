Piers Morgan’s Twitter account was hacked overnight by a foul-mouthed troll who tweeted a series of racial slurs while calling for Somali independence.

Twitter users, including many of Morgan’s 8 million followers, were shocked to see Morgan’s account send out expletive-laden messages.

It soon became apparent that the former newspaper editor and television personality’s account had been hacked by a group calling itself the “laugh squad.”

The hack went on for almost an hour before the page was completely deleted.

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account was hacked overnight with a troll calling for ‘recognizing the territorial integrity of Somalia’

Morgan’s Twitter account was hacked overnight by a foul-mouthed troll who tweeted a series of racial slurs while calling for Somali independence.

The hackers changed the name of Morgan, 57,’s account multiple times and used offensive language to rename it.

One tweet even said ‘f*** the queen’, while another referred to Ed Sheeran using an offensive name.

Fans and supporters responded quickly, with some calling on Twitter to address the attack and others asking hackers to access Morgan’s direct messages to discover his past communications with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Some even interacted with the hacked account, requesting the release of Morgan’s DMs.

The hack appeared to last around an hour before Morgan’s page was completely deleted.

Twitter users, including many of Morgan’s 8 million followers, were shocked to see Morgan’s account send out expletive-laden messages. Morgan appears on his Instagram

The attack also targeted other celebrities, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and caused chaos on the platform for about an hour before Twitter was able to take control of the situation and remove all offending tweets.

A message saying “This Tweet is unavailable” replaced the offending messages.

Morgan’s account bio and pictures were also removed, effectively putting an end to the hack, but the episode serves to highlight the importance of protecting the account and the potential consequences of being hacked.

The group allegedly behind the attack, the Chuckling Squad, is a group of hackers that gained notoriety in 2019 for taking over several high-profile Twitter accounts, including those belonging to various celebrities and public figures.

The hacker, or hackers, have claimed to be part of The Chuckling Squad group, but this has yet to be confirmed by officials.

The group has claimed responsibility for a number of high-profile hacks in the past and has used ‘SIM swapping attacks’ as a method in which a hacker takes control of a victim’s phone number by tricking or coercing to a phone company to transfer the number to a SIM card controlled by the hacker.