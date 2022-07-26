Piers Morgan, Wayne Rooney and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lead stars celebrating England’s win

Piers Morgan, Wayne Rooney and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the high-profile names to laud England on social media after reaching the Euro 2022 final

The Three Lions secured their place in Sunday’s final after a dominant 4-0 win over Sweden, the side in second place in the world ranking, on Tuesday evening.

Beth Mead opened the scoring in the 34th minute and that was followed by three goals in the second half from Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby

The feat caused the Lionesses to receive massive praise on social media from fellow players and celebrities outside the game.

Morgan tweeted: “Brilliant.. (*Lioness: ‘a female lion.’)” with clapping emojis.

England put in a brilliant performance to reach the European Championship 2022 final on Sunday at Wembley

England’s all-time top scorer Rooney wrote: ‘What a performance from @Lionesses tonight. A well-deserved #WEURO2022 final is coming. Congratulations to all players and staff.’

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: ‘Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The whole country is so proud of all you achieve. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W’.

Current England forwards Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford also showed their support for the Lionesses on Twitter.

What a team, what an achievement, what a moment for women’s sport and for football in this country. Greetings to all @Leeuwinnen,” said broadcaster Clare Balding.

Eniola Aluko, who played for England when they last reached a final in 2009, also sent her congratulations to the team when she praised manager Sarina Weigman.

The 35-year-old said: ‘HUGE congratulations to @England @Lionesses, what an achievement. What a win. What a tournament so far. The semi-finals were the stumbling block for years, now in the FINAL!

“Sarina Weigman did what we knew she could do…. Now for Sunday! Now for the final!’

England will discover their opponent for Sunday’s final at Wembley, when France and Germany face each other on Wednesday evening.