Piers Morgan slams ‘gender-deranged WOKE wastrels’ for asking England women to scrap Lionesses tag

Piers Morgan has lashed out at “gender-disturbed awake failures” who have called for the England women’s football team to change their nickname from Lionesses to Lions.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have made it to the Euro 2022 final on home soil with several dazzling displays, but it seems not all supporters are thrilled with what the team will be called.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Wednesday morning, the show’s host Emma Barnett read a message from a listener who questioned the use of the nickname ‘Lionesses’.

She told guest Anita Asante – a former star from England – that she had a ‘challenge’ for her and asked, ‘Do you like the term ‘Lionesses’? Why not ‘Lions’, why should we call them ‘Lionesses’?’

The idea was immediately met with backlash from listeners and now Morgan has stepped into the debate.

“The campaign to call England’s magnificent footballing Lionesses ‘Lions’ to avoid being sexist is the most pathetic virtue-signalling campaign ever – and the bar for that title was mind-bogglingly high,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Put a cork in it, you wretched, sex-disordered awakened misfits.”

England women reached the final of Euro 2022 on home soil after beating Sweden on Tuesday

Piers Morgan has criticized fans for wanting to change nickname from ‘Lionesses’ to ‘Lions’

Morgan isn’t the only famous face to comment on the idea, with Coronation Street actress Dame Maureen Lipman writing to Women’s Hour while it was on the air yesterday.

The actress, 76, explained her concerns by saying that ‘the Lions are a male rugby team’ and pointing out the positive connotations of a ‘pride of lionesses’.

The British and Irish Lions are an international rugby team, while the English men’s footballers are nicknamed the Three Lions.

Coronation Street actress Dame Maureen Lipman also voiced her objections to the idea

Former England defender Anita Asante defended the term ‘Lionesses’ as ‘one of those things’

Dame Maureen described how she had cheered the team on the night before, praising their “wonderful teamwork, clean, fresh, beautiful football, great flair and workload”.

She added: “Beautiful cheetahs, let alone lions. I’m so excited.’

Program guest Asante also defended the nickname, even laughing when Barnett suggested a change to “Lions.”

The 71-cap defender said it was “one of those things” and that we’re going to “make everything right, don’t we?”

Alessia Russo scored the choice of goals as England took a 4-0 win over Sweden

The Lionesses meet eight-time champions Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday

“To be fair, it was a great branding tool for the national team and a way for fans to connect and connect with this group of players,” Asante added.

The Lionesses’ 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday night attracted a television audience of 9.3 million viewers, with an additional 2 million viewers streaming the match via BBC apps – making it one of the most watched events on television this year. used to be.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all found the net as England advanced to the final in emphatic style.

They meet eight-time champions Germany at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday, which could set a new attendance record for a European Championship match, male or female.