Piers Morgan offers up his 2022-23 Premier League predictions

Piers Morgan has offered his annual Premier League predictions on the eve of the season as the circus approaches its 30th anniversary.

The presenter and journalist, a famous Arsenal fan, unsurprisingly tipped Manchester City to win the title, crediting Pep Guardiola for turning them into a Sir Alex Ferguson-esque winning machine. Liverpool again falls short in second place.

However, prescribing The sunit’s City’s neighbors who will be disappointed that Morgan doesn’t see new boss Erik ten Hag as capable enough to stop the sharp decline that marked the years after Ferguson.

He wrote: ‘The biggest gang of overpaid, underachieving failures in Premier League history will face another terrible season.

“So much expensive talent, but so little dedication, dedication or pride to wear those world famous shirts,” he added.

New manager Erik ten Hag talks a good game, but his transfer case has been very disappointing so far and he will soon discover that his showboating Twitter-obsessed prima donnas just don’t have the right mindset to compete.

“I doubt they’ll even make the top six.”

The season kicks off Friday night with Arsenal traveling to Crystal Palace and Morgan believes the Gunners will return to the top four after what would be seven years out of the Champions League spots.

‘I am convinced that the North London rivals will prevail over Chelsea without a ruble and Manchester United’ [for the final two top four slots] so horrible that Cristiano Ronaldo will take a pay cut to leave them.”

“It kills me to put Spurs above Arsenal. But I fear they have a stronger, smartly reinforced squad, the best strike-force duo in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and in their beautifully volatile manager Antonio Conte, a born winner who, unlike Mikel Arteta, took third. will take. like a humiliating failure.’

Meanwhile, Morgan’s most embarrassing moment of the season has already been handed out with Arsenal’s recently released Amazon Prime documentary claiming the prize.

He says of the fly-on-the-wall doc: “Judging from the trailers, every second of Amazon’s upcoming All or Nothing series about Arsenal will be a horror story that is depressing.

Arteta comes across as an even weirder, more bossy Pep-lite rookie director than I feared he would be, and knowing how bad the season ends, I’d honestly rather see someone hammer rusty nails in my flesh than rebuild everything. experience.’

Ralph Hassenhuttl is the first manager to be fired, and Morgan writes of the Austrian: “I’m surprised he’s still around, given how pathetic the Saints ended last season and the fact that he’s already hinting that he’ll retire as his contract expires in 2024. .’

Unsurprisingly, given his Hasenhuttl prediction, Morgan has Southampton alongside newly promoted Fulham and Bournemouth.