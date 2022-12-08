Piers Morgan leads social media reaction as Harry and Meghan release bombshell Netflix documentary

Royal fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s amazing Netflix documentary is released – with Piers Morgan describing it as “worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The highly anticipated series will be released in two parts, with the first three episodes of the six-part docu-series now available to stream.

Enthusiastic followers have already started to dig their way through episodes – about Harry’s childhood, the death of Princess Diana, the beginning of Meghan and Harry’s love story, never-before-seen family photos, Megxit, racism and their new life in California.

Viewers shared different opinions – some thought the docu-series was a story about two people in love, but others criticized the show as “boring.”

“Episode one was great. I like the attention paid to grounding their story in Harry’s childhood. So many sweet moments. I want to stay up and binge the rest, but willpower!,” someone said.

But another disagreed, saying, “I am ssorry Netflix, I turned off the TV, because the documentary about Harry and Meghan is so boring, nothing new, they just give themselves over to delusions. I’ve never seen a boring shows than this. #HarryandMeghanNetflix’

Piers Morgan said, “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I thought was not humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix’

Fans of Meghan and Harry have supported the couple as “two people who just wanted to keep their bubble” and have compared Meghan to Diana – as Harry does in the first episode.

“This Harry and Meghan Doctor is really about two people who had a secret love and wanted to keep that bubble,” one wrote.

But critics saw their show as a “long-plotted publicity exercise” in which the couple “made millions off Netflix.”

The first few minutes of the Harry & Meghan Netflix show clear evidence that it is a long-plotted, image-boosting, publicity-hungry enrichment exercise with vengeance, justified or imagined, thrown into opportunistic, explosive concoction. Cynicism can sometimes be very healthy,” said one.

Another hit back saying ‘You don’t owe anyone an apology, Prince Harry! You protected your family like a true family man.’

In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow Airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the height of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.

The series began with a written statement on a black background stating that it is a “first-hand account of Harry and Meghan’s story, told with a never-before-seen personal archive.”

It said all interviews were completed by August 2022 and that “members of the royal family declined to comment on the content of this series.”

Prince Harry opens the docuseries from Heathrow as he leaves country and royal duties behind

Meghan and Harry share a candid photo with Doria and Archie on his birthday

Episode two kicks off in New York in November 2021, with Harry and Meghan getting into a car as a bodyguard discusses how to prevent photographers from ‘camping’ along the road

Harry and Meghan talk about the time they were dating – before their relationship went public

Harry says, ‘We’ve just finished two weeks, our last push, our last period of royal betrothals.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and say, ‘What the hell happened?'”

He adds, “This is not just about our story. This has always been so much bigger than us.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth. The institution knows the full truth. And the media knows the full truth because they are involved.

“And I think someone else in my situation would have done the exact same thing.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is seen saying, “I just really want to get on the other side of it all.”

There’s a silent pause before she seems emotional and says, “I don’t know what to say anymore.”

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals, believed to be worth more than £100 million, with the streaming giant and Spotify after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020 following family rifts and struggles with royal life.

The “unprecedented and profound” docuseries, directed by Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus, is billed as a global Netflix event, with Harry and Meghan sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story.”