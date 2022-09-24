Piers Morgan leads outcry at India women after Deepti Sharma ‘Mankadded’ Charlie Dean

Morgan labeled the expiration “pathetic” and said the team should be ashamed

Dean was left in tears and had to be comforted by teammate Freya Davies

Piers Morgan has labeled India’s ‘mankad’ in the last One Day International against England as an ‘absolutely pathetic way to ‘win’ a cricket match.’

With her team needing 17 to win, England batsman Charlie Dean was run out at the non-striking end by Deepti Sharma in an action that has caused a stir in the cricketing world.

Morgan was one viewer who was unhappy with the action and took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

“The whole India team should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

England had struggled in their pursuit of 170 to win the third ODI at Lord’s today but rebuilt well with a 10th wicket partnership of 35 between Dean and Freya Davies.

With the duo going well and 39 balls to go, it looked like England might recover to claim an impressive win over an Indian side that had already won the series.

But with Davies on strike, Sharma raced into the bowl before stopping during her run-up to controversially run out Dean and secure a 3-0 series win for the visitors.

The action resulted in boos around the ground and Dean in tears as India celebrated.

Dean finally smiled again and was once again comforted by head coach Lisa Keightley

Several cricket stars have had their say on the matter, including men’s bowler Stuart Broad, who tweeted: ‘I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that.’

His views were echoed by wicketkeeper Sam Billings, who wrote: ‘There is certainly not one person who has played the game who thinks it is acceptable. Just not cricket.’

England’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, James Anderson, replied: ‘Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball.’

However, Alex Hales, who has recently been recalled to the England team after a three-year absence, said: ‘It shouldn’t be difficult for the non-striker to stay in their fold until the ball has left the hand.’

It has been suggested that there was no warning from Sharma or the umpire that Dean was leaving the crease early.

Pictures also show that Dean was in his crease until moments before the bails were taken off, apparently not trying to gain an advantage.

The laws were recently changed in the state the bowler had to be in their run-up to run out a non-striker before the ball was bowled after several controversial incidents.