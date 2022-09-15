Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks his silence after ‘crazy week’ since Thomas Tuchel’s sacking

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has broken his silence after Thomas Tuchel was removed from his post as Chelsea manager.

The Gabon international admitted he was saddened by the news of the German manager’s resignation, adding that he plans to talk to his former coach ‘as soon as possible’.

Tuchel signed Aubameyang with Chelsea on the day of the transfer deadline on September 1, but lost his job just a week later, with the two also linked to Borussia Dortmund from 2015 to 17.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed it’s been a ‘crazy week’ since Thomas Tuchel left

Aubameyang told Hayters TV after Chelsea’s disappointing 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday evening: ‘Everyone knows the relationship I had with Thomas. It’s always a shame when someone leaves the club. I’ve only seen him for a few days, of course.

“When you play football, you have to adapt very quickly to certain moments in the season, that can happen.

“I think he was obviously a little frustrated and sad. I will try to speak to him as soon as possible. It’s been a crazy week for all of us, that’s part of life, we have to adapt.

Tuchel was eliminated by Todd Boehly after a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

“I think it’s a bit sad at the moment, hopefully we’ll get back to better days soon. Of course I think it’s a bit strange for everyone, not just me, but like I said, this is football, you have to adapt.

Aubameyang and Tuchel enjoyed a fruitful partnership at Borussia Dortmund together

“When you play for Chelsea, you need results as soon as possible, that’s why I’m a little frustrated today.”

With Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku both returning to RB Leipzig and Inter respectively, Aubameyang was brought in at the last minute by Tuchel to bolster the Blues forward.

But Chelsea fans didn’t get the chance to see the partnership in action in the Premier League, as Tuchel was eliminated after the shocking 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb earlier in September.

In 95 appearances under Tuchel at Dortmund, the former Arsenal and Barcelona speedster scored 79 goals and assisted a further 17 in what may have been the Gabon international’s most fruitful partnership.

Aubameyang has not scored a goal for his new side since his late arrival. He played 125 minutes in the Champions League for his two appearances, but did manage to assist Raheem Sterling’s opening game against Salzburg.