Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan and Paris admit they didn’t know of their dad’s fame growing up

Pierce Brosnan’s youngest sons, Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, have admitted they didn’t know their 007 star dad was famous growing up.

Brosnan's sons, Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, joined their father when they revealed they simply "thought he had a lot of friends."

Musician Dylan also shared that once he knew the stardom, he would keep it a secret from his friends — who were shocked to make the discovery.

Like father, like sons: Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, detailed growing up in the spotlight when she admitted they didn’t know about their father’s fame during a recent GQ interview

Pierce, who is best known for his portrayal of the eponymous James Bond in the franchise from 1995 to 2002, is also the father of Sean, 38, Christopher, 49, and Charlotte – who tragically died at the age of 41 in 2013.

Pierce shares Dylan and Paris with his wife of 21 years Keely Shaye Smith, while he adopted the children Christopher and Charlotte from his first wife Cassandra Harris in the 1980s, when they welcomed Sean together.

Dylan called his dad the “nicest kid” and admitted about his dad, “I always thought he had a lot of friends growing up.

“Because people used to come up to him on the street, and he’s like the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a very long time.”

Pierce’s second youngest child also admitted that he doesn’t tell anyone who his father is, with friends in shcok when they finally meet his famous family.

“I’m not going to tell anyone that under any circumstances,” Dylan joked.

Despite their close relationship, Pierce’s younger sons don’t seem to be following in the Hollywood footsteps of their father, who advised them against acting.

And to describe why he doesn’t encourage it, the actor simply explained: Just because it’s fucking hard work. It is a cross to bear. You build and destroy yourself.’

But some other members of the family have taken to the acting scene, with Pierce’s son Sean appearing in films like My Father Die and No Easy Day.

Sweet couple: Pierce shares Dylan and Paris with his wife of 21 years Keely Shaye Smith (pictured together)

Trained as a commercial artist, Pierce has his first gallery show scheduled for 2023 – and enjoys painting with younger son Paris.

Admitting that he is “full of pride” to see his Parisian paint, the actor shared how it was the death of his first wife Cassandra that prompted him to paint more like a coping mechanism.

Cassandra tragically lost her life to ovarian cancer in 1991, with her daughter Cahrlotte dying from the same disease in 2013.

Dealing with the pain after her diagnosis, Pierce explained, “With the weight and the pain and the fear of that disease, I took the paint out. And started painting. With my fingers. With my hands actually.’

The canvas he painted then will be featured in the upcoming exhibition: ‘That’s how we start – heavy. But beautiful, beautiful.;