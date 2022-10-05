Pierce Brosnan asks LA court for restraining order from woman who he says is stalking him and family

<!–

Pierce Brosnan has asked a Los Angeles court to issue a restraining order against a woman he believes is stalking him and his family at their Southern California residence.

Brosnan, 69, said in legal documents reviewed by The blast that the woman, 55, has been staying in a vehicle outside his home in Malibu, California.

“She’s been stalking me and my family,” said the James Bond actor, who told the court he had to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities twice to remove the woman from his property.

The latest: Pierce Brosnan, 69, has asked a Los Angeles court to issue a restraining order against a woman he says is stalking him and his family at their Southern California residence. The actor was caught in London in 2019

Brosnan said officials could not take the woman into custody because she was outside his property, and advised him to file for a civil restraining order, which would make her actions taxable if she was approved.

The GoldenEye star also named his wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, and their sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, in his bid to get a temporary restraining order against the woman.

Remington Steele’s alumnus told the court about the bizarre behavior of the woman in question.

“She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm), but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house,” Brosnan said. “She gave me two strange notes, said she needed $1500 for new tires and gave me a drawing she made of me.”

Family: The GoldenEye star also named his wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, and their sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, in his bid to get a temporary restraining order against the woman. They were spotted at a 2020 event in Beverly Hills

Protection: The actor has named his sons Dylan and Paris in the restraining order; pictured in 2019 in West Hollywood

The court granted Brosnan an urgent restraining order and told the accused stalker that she must not “intimidate” the actor or his family “directly or indirectly.” She must stay at least 400 meters away from Brosnan’s house and from any school or workplace where his children are.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Oct. 25, where it will be determined whether the woman will receive an extended warrant that could last up to five years.

Brosnan, who exchanged vows with Smith in his native Ireland in August 2001, took his wife happy birthday to Instagram late last month.

The actor of Mrs. Doubtfire wrote: ‘Congratulations my darling Keely Shaye Brosnan. I love you very much. So many years of love, life, work and play. We go on.’