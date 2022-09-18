Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely enjoy a family meal with their son Dylan at Giorgio Baldi in LA

Pierce Brosnan enjoyed a family dinner Saturday night with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and their son Dylan at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica LA.

The 69-year-old actor cut a neat figure in a crisp white shirt and black jacket as he posed next to his gorgeous wife, 58, who was stunned in a black midi dress.

The James Bond star opted for a pair of brown shoes and navy trousers with the ensemble, while Keely elevated her frame in a pair of leopard print heels.

Family Time: Pierce Brosnan enjoyed a family dinner Saturday with his wife Keely Shaye Smith, their son Dylan and Dylan’s girlfriend Avery Wheless at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica LA

Keely looked incredible with a radiant makeup palette, wearing a dazzling black clutch and a jacket draped over her arm.

They were joined by their son Dylan, 25, who rocked jeans with a brown open shirt revealing a black top.

He beamed at the camera as he wrapped his arm around his girlfriend Avery Wheless, who was stunned in a green and brown mini dress.

All smiles: The actor, 69, cut a neat figure in a crisp white shirt and black jacket as he posed next to his gorgeous wife, 58, who stunned in a black midi dress and leopard print heels

The couple, who have been married for 21 years, are also parents to 21-year-old son Paris, the youngest of Pierce’s five children.

Pierce exchanged vows with Keely in his native Ireland in August 2001.

Pierce met Keely at a party in 1994 after the death of Pierce’s first wife Cassandra Harris in 1991, and it clicked before finally deciding to tie the knot seven years later.

Looks good: They were joined by their son Dylan, 25, who rocked jeans with a brown open shirt and revealed a black top as he wrapped his arm around his girlfriend

The Mamma Mia! hunk also has son Sean, 38, and adopted son Chris, 49, as well as his late adopted daughter Charlotte with Cassandra.

Pierce adopted Cassandra’s children Chris and Charlotte after their father Dermot Harris died in 1986.

Pierce has often spoken out about how Keely saved him from depression after his personal tragedies, describing her as a ‘I couldn’t live without’ strength.

Recoil! Pierce and Keely have been married for 21 years after exchanging vows in his native Ireland and also share a son Paris, 21, together, the youngest of Pierce’s five children

Pierce opened up to People in April 2017 about how the couple enjoy each other’s company.

He said, “My wife and I took a short road trip to Santa Barbara – we went for a romantic weekend and to see houses and drink good wine,” he said.

“We didn’t listen to music, we just listened to each other’s voices and ordered the world.”

Meanwhile, the actor has a number of projects coming out this year, including the movie The King’s Daughter, in which he plays King Louis XIV; the DC movie Black Adam, in which he and Dwayne Johnson see Dr. Fate will play; and The Out-Law, an action comedy also starring Nina Dobrev and Michael Rooker.

Pierce will also be featured in a project for The History Channel called History’s Greatest Heists, which will chronicle large-scale robberies that have taken place, Deadline reported Wednesday.

The series airs in eight episodes and chronicles events ranging from the 1899 Wilcox train robbery to the 1950 Great Brink Boston robbery, featuring “stylized” recreations of the crimes and visual effects, the outlet reported.