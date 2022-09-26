Pierce Brosnan, 69, wishes 21-year-old wife Keely Shay Smith, 58, a happy birthday

Pierce Brosnan shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife of 21 years Keely Shaye Smith on Monday as he wished her a happy birthday.

The James Bond star, 69, took to Instagram to share a photo of the beloved couple hugging and sharing how he loved her “dearly.”

Former model Keely, 58, looked stunning when she appeared bare-faced, sporting a gorgeous pink flower on the side of her ear.

With her eyes closed, Keely rested her head on the James Bond star’s shoulder as he grinned from ear to ear.

His short but sweet love note read: ‘Happy Birthday my dear @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you very much. So many years of love, life, work and play. We go on.’

A large number of Pierce fans and showbiz friends quickly responded to his message, sending their well wishes on the special day.

Actress Lyndie Benson said: ‘The most inspiring couple there ever was. I love you and HBD Queen Keely. Love you dearly too. @keelyshayebrosnan,’

British-born star Anna Friel gushed, “Awwwwwww.”

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson posted: “Happy Birthday ‘nutty Keely’ the sweetest ever!”

While supermodel Cindy Crawford said: ‘Happy birthday beautiful soulful @keelyshayebrosnan!’

Pierce exchanged vows with Keely in his native Ireland in August 2001.

The couple met at a party in 1994 after the death of Pierce’s first wife Cassandra Harris in 1991, and hit it off before finally deciding to tie the knot seven years later.

The couple have two sons together, Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, and are the youngest of Pierce’s five children.

The Mamma Mia! hunk also has son Sean, 38, and adopted son Chris, 49, as well as his late adopted daughter Charlotte with Cassandra.

Pierce adopted Cassandra’s children Chris and Charlotte after their father Dermot Harris died in 1986.

Pierce has often spoken out about how Keely saved him from depression after his personal tragedies, describing her as a ‘I couldn’t live without’ strength.

Pierce opened in April 2017 for People about how the couple enjoy each other’s company.

He said, “My wife and I took a short road trip to Santa Barbara – we went for a romantic weekend and to see houses and drink good wine,” he said.

“We didn’t listen to music, we just listened to each other’s voices and ordered the world.”

Meanwhile, the actor has a number of projects coming out this year, including the movie The King’s Daughter, in which he plays King Louis XIV; the DC movie Black Adam, in which he and Dwayne Johnson see Dr. Fate will play; and The Out-Law, an action comedy also starring Nina Dobrev and Michael Rooker.

Brosnan will also be featured in a project for The History Channel called History’s Greatest Heists, which will chronicle large-scale robberies that have taken place, Deadline reported Wednesday.

Airing in eight episodes, the series centers on events ranging from the 1899 Wilcox train robbery to the 1950 Great Brink Boston robbery, featuring “stylized” recreations of the crimes and visual effects, the outlet reported.