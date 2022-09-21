Pictures shows amazing examples of trees growing over other objects

<!–

Trees are an incredible part of nature – but sometimes they can grow so large that they begin to outgrow even the largest objects around them.

Such is the case in these amazing photos taken by nature lovers from Poland to the US, who have found trees that had started to grow over objects such as signs or benches and fences.

Many shared their snaps on social media, with Bored Panda collect the very best in a viral online image gallery.

A person in Poland was left speechless after they came across a tree that looked like it was eating a statue of Jesus.

Another photo, taken in the US, revealed that a local tree had started to grow over a street sign.

This log, shaped around a wheel, has become a local monument in Normandale, Ontario

In the US, a jokester added googly eyes to make it look like the tree was eating this cast iron fence

But the instructions were: DO NOT EAT: A person who took a picture of a sign being swallowed by a log

In this quiet US suburb, neighbors were tickled by a tree that looked like it ate a street cleaning sign

This American tree slowly took over a sign, and in a twist of fate, only the world’s ‘help’ could be read by passers-by

In Poland, a tree has slowly but surely grown over this black statue of Jesus in a cemetery

In the Pacific, this bizarre statue was taken over by the long branches and leaves of this tropical forest

Maybe you want to call the post office! Someone in the US was confused after this tree took over this rusty old mailbox

The ‘Hungry Tree’, which looks like it is slowly eating away at a bench, has become a permanent fixture in Dublin

Locals built a brick fence around the base of this tree, but it eventually took over and its trunk outgrew it all

A forgotten bicycle appeared to have been swallowed by this group of trees in a forest near the University of Notre Dame in Indiana