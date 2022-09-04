Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee

<!–

A former boss of the disgraced Wonga company has abandoned his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved into their childhood home.

Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have started a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved to the couple’s Surrey estate after the Russian invasion.

Just weeks after she moved in, the married millionaire left his wife, orchestra chairman Imogen Overli, and children and moved in with his mistress, according to The sun.

Mr Overli, who is estimated to be worth £5million according to the Companycheck website, is said to have lobbied the government to bring refugees from Ukraine to the UK since the war started in March.

He also allegedly began lobbying Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel for weeks in March to speed up the process of bringing his current girlfriend to Britain.

Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have started a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey after the Russian invasion

Mr Overli has left his wife Imogen Overli, an orchestra chairman, for the refugee who has moved into their home

Just a few months after the Ukrainian refugee was granted a visa, she and Mr Overli moved out of the family estate in Surrey.

Mr Overli has repeatedly tweeted his support for bringing Ukrainian refugees to the UK since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year.

Norwegian-born Mr. Overli, who studied mathematics at the University of Oslo and also has a degree in economics from Durham University, made his living in the early years of the dotcom boom after founding the online stock broker Self Trade in 1997.

The company was launched in April 2000 and sold in October of that year for over £900 million ($1.1 billion).

Mr Overli has also worked for JP Morgan and as an investment banker at ING Barings.

Mr Overli, who is estimated to be worth £5m, is the former director of disgraced payday loan company Wonga, which charged an annual interest of 1,509 percent.

Norwegian-born Overli is active on Twitter to support the plight of Ukrainian refugees (image of refugees from March 19 this year)

The company fell under the government in 2018 after it was heavily criticized by politicians, including Labor Party leader Ed Miliband, as a leading example of “predatory lending” for making loans to people they could never have repaid.

Some 200,000 customers were still in debt totaling £400 million when Wonga collapsed following a flood of compensation claims.

Campaigners accused the controversial company of being a “legal loan shark” and exploiting customers by offering small loans that quickly built up astronomical interest rates that many struggled to repay.

Some customers faced interest rates as high as 5.853 percent before the government intervened, limiting the rats to 1,500 percent.

Wonga also charged interest at annual rates that equaled an eye-watering 1,509 percent.

In the years following his time at Wonga, Overli co-founded Dawn Capital, which describes itself as Europe’s largest specialist business-to-business software investor.