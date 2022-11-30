PICTURED: USA’s glamorous WAGs celebrate with the players after Iran win

<!–

The victorious American squad took to the stands to celebrate with their wives and girlfriends after defeating Iran to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday 16.

Several of the glamorous USMNT WAGs posted photos and videos to their social media accounts in the aftermath, showing celebratory snaps with their loved ones at the stadium in Qatar.

Among those enjoying a reunion with their partner was Milana D’Ambra, Brenden Aaronson’s girlfriend, who posted, “The journey continues,” followed by a photo next to her husband.

Brenden Aaronson smiles for a photo with his girlfriend Milana D’Ambra after the victory over Iran

Antonee Robinson’s fiancé, Darcy Myers, wore a USMNT jersey and carried an American flag

Elsewhere, the wife of goalkeeper Matt Turner, who recorded consecutive shutouts against England and Iran, posted: “Hell yes.”

Antonee Robinson’s fiancee, Darcy Myers, was also present in the stands and posted a delighted selfie next to her partner, with them both wearing USMNT jerseys.

In a caption, Myers wrote that she ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of the Fulham defender, who has performed admirably throughout the tournament so far.

The players – and their WAGs – go again on Saturday, as the Americans descend on the Khalifa International Stadium for a round of 16 tie with the Netherlands.

Myers was delighted to be reunited with her fiancé, the Fulham defender Robinson

Matt Turner’s wife, Ash, posted videos of the stadium scenes after a full-time whistle

The two sides have never faced each other in a competitive game, but the US defeated their opponents in their most recent friendly.

Against Iran, Christian Pulisic was injured in scoring the winning goal, but is expected to be fit again for the knockout stages despite hospitalization.

Interestingly, while the British WAGs stayed aboard a £1 billion cruise ship this World Cup, the American wives and girlfriends all have a very different experience.

A determined team from the United States celebrated their 1-0 victory over Iran at Al Thumama on Tuesday

The youngest team to field at the World Cup was able to keep Iran to four shots in the game

The only goal of the game came in the 38th minute, when Christian Pulisic came in

It is clear that the wives and girlfriends of American players have been allowed to spend time with their partners at the five-star luxury Marsa Malaz Kempinski hotel where they are staying.

England’s partners, on the other hand, all stay on a superyacht during the tournament and can only briefly meet their boyfriends and husbands at the end of the match.

The £1 billion cruise liner boasts beauty salons, boutiques, bumper cars, six swimming pools, 14 jacuzzis overlooking the ocean and the longest dry slide at sea, titled The Venom Drop, to keep them entertained between games.