PICTURED: Ukrainian boy, 13, senselessly killed by Putin’s missiles in attack at Kharkiv bus stop

This is the first photo of the 13-year-old boy who was senselessly murdered when Putin’s crooks shelled a bus stop in eastern Ukraine.

Heartbreaking photos showed Dmytro Kubata’s sad father kneeling next to his body and holding his hand.

Dmytro was waiting at a bus stop with his sister Ksenia (15) when Russian missiles hit the shelter in Kharkov on Wednesday.

She is now in hospital with serious injuries and fighting for her life, while Dmytro died of his injuries on the spot.

Their bereft father Vyacheslav Kubata knelt for two hours by his son’s body and read prayers to him.

Police officers look at a bus stop, mosque and buildings damaged by a Russian military attack as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 20, 2022

Ukrainian chess player Natalia Zhukova, a family friend, said in disbelief: “His father read prayers for two hours, all the while holding his son’s hand.

‘And at the moment Russian and Belarusian chess players are playing chess quietly. Because this isn’t their war?’

The raw pain of the father praying with his dead son was one of the most heartbreaking images of the nearly five-month war.

The boy’s mother is Viktoria Kubata, an international women’s chess master and chess coach at the Pishak club in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, resisted a Russian attack that reached the suburbs in the first two months of the invasion, but has faced almost daily shelling for the past month after a period of relative calm.

Two other people – a man and a woman – also died, according to Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov, although it was unclear whether they died in the same incident.

“This is another terrible act of terror by the Russians,” Synegubov wrote on Telegram’s messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, did not immediately comment on the incident.

Military officials and the Defense Ministry have routinely denied deliberately targeting civilians in their attacks, even though Russian airstrikes have destroyed Ukrainian towns and villages and reportedly killed tens of thousands of innocent people.

In a separate Telegram post, the local prosecutor’s office said it believed the missiles were fired from a Uragan multiple rocket launcher.

Russian shelling has also continued in recent days, battering dozens of other urban centers in eastern and southern Ukraine, with neighboring countries’ armed forces locked in a relative stalemate along the eastern front in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

It comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s military “tasks” in Ukraine now extend beyond the eastern Donbas region, in the clearest acknowledgment to date that its war targets in the past five months have been extended.