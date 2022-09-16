PICTURED: Tyson Fury and wife Paris place flowers at Buckingham Palace for the Queen

<!–

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris were spotted leaving flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week.

The flowers were accompanied by a heartfelt message that the two-time world heavyweight champion signed “Gypsy King.”

The card read: “To Our Queen, may thy bed be great in heaven.”

‘Love from Tyson and Paris xx Gypsy King x.’

