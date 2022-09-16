WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


PICTURED: Tyson Fury and wife Paris place flowers at Buckingham Palace for the Queen

Sports
By Merry

IMAGE: Tyson Fury and wife Paris place flowers at Buckingham Palace for the Queen, with a card signed by boxing’s self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’

  • Tyson Fury and his wife Paris were pictured leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth
  • The 34-year-old placed flowers and a heartfelt message at Buckingham Palace
  • He signed the card ‘Gypsy King’ after writing ‘Great may your bed be in Heaven’

By Ben Willcocks for Mailonline

Published: 15:12, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 15:16, September 16, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris were spotted leaving flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week.

The flowers were accompanied by a heartfelt message that the two-time world heavyweight champion signed “Gypsy King.”

The card read: “To Our Queen, may thy bed be great in heaven.”

‘Love from Tyson and Paris xx Gypsy King x.’

More to follow.

Tyson Fury and his wife left flowers at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth

Tyson Fury and his wife left flowers at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth

You might also like More from author
More Stories

FIFA’s appeals committee REJECTS…

Merry

‘Happy to be back with you…

Merry

UEFA ‘are open to letting…

Merry
1 of 4,374

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More