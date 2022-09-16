PICTURED: Tyson Fury and wife Paris place flowers at Buckingham Palace for the Queen
IMAGE: Tyson Fury and wife Paris place flowers at Buckingham Palace for the Queen, with a card signed by boxing’s self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’
- Tyson Fury and his wife Paris were pictured leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth
- The 34-year-old placed flowers and a heartfelt message at Buckingham Palace
- He signed the card ‘Gypsy King’ after writing ‘Great may your bed be in Heaven’
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Tyson Fury and his wife Paris were spotted leaving flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week.
The flowers were accompanied by a heartfelt message that the two-time world heavyweight champion signed “Gypsy King.”
The card read: “To Our Queen, may thy bed be great in heaven.”
‘Love from Tyson and Paris xx Gypsy King x.’
More to follow.
Tyson Fury and his wife left flowers at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth