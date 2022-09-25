Pictured: Two teenagers killed in horror car crash that left three others hospitalised

Two teenagers who died in a horror crash in a Nottinghamshire village have been named, while tributes pour in from friends for the young men who will be ‘dearly missed’.

Harvey Holehouse, 19, of Woodborough, and Jake Hankins, 17, of Stamford, were killed in a two-vehicle collision on the A612 Southwell Road in Gonalston, which happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Two others were taken to hospital with what police described as “possibly life-threatening injuries.”

A fifth person suffered injuries that are not currently life-threatening.

Tom Ware, a friend of Harvey and Jake’s, said “both boys will be sorely missed” and expressed his love and condolences to both families.

Mr Ware, a 20-year-old from Southwell, described Jake as “the kid with the most amazing smile, always asking how you’re doing, always making new friends” and “a real friendly, warm-hearted guy.”

Mr Ware said: ‘He will be missed. His passion for farming and farming would take him a long way, cut short by such catastrophic events.”

Mr Ware, who started a Facebook page called Just Talk Agri to post videos supporting farmers with their mental health, said: ‘Harvey was a true gentleman, loved by many, his infectious personality always brought light to any situation.

“He was a good friend to many, a best friend to me and an ear to listen to any problem.

He will be sorely missed by everyone. His help with Just Talk Agri has been great and he was always eager to help raise awareness of mental health in the UK agricultural sector.

“I will miss him ridiculously and will love him forever and ever.”

Southwell Road was closed for several hours after the collision between the intersections with Gonalston Road, Gonalston and Beck Street, Thurgarton, before reopening.

Dozens of bouquets of flowers and cards have been left at the scene of the tragedy.

People in the two villages said their thoughts were with the families of the two young men.

Half-retired Dave Keegan, a 60-year-old Gonalston resident, said: ‘It’s very sad. I can imagine that the parents have something to do with it. I didn’t know two had died.’

Lisa Gibson, the owner of a hair salon in Thurgarton, said: ‘It’s really sad. I don’t know what the circumstances were. They have had no life at all.’

The 48-year-old said her thoughts were with the families, adding: “It’s not something anyone would want to hear.”

Police have asked witnesses to come forward.

Case investigator Louise Melbourne, of the Nottinghamshire Police Investigation Unit, said: ‘This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the families, friends and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigations continue as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and our specialist trained officers continue to provide support to the families.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not yet come forward, or motorists who may have captured dashcam footage that could be helpful to our investigation, to contact us as soon as possible.

“While we understand that people want to pay their respects, we ask anyone who lays flowers or tributes to do so as safely as possible.” Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 801 dated 22nd September.’