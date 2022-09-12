Pictured: The incredible ‘mirror’ beach in Japan that has become an Instagram sensation

Advertisement

On closer inspection, it is a feast for the eyes.

A beach in Japan has become a hit with Instagrammers thanks to its tide pools, which reflect the sky in a ‘mirror effect’ – resulting in a standout photo opportunity.

Chichibugahama Beach, outside the town of Mitoyo in the Kagawa Prefecture of Shikoku Island, is tagged 175,000 times on Instagram, has its own Instagram page which shows the best mirrored snapshots taken by visitors and saw approximately 460,000 visitors in 2019.

Popular poses that strike travelers include jumping in the air, holding balloons, and walking with props such as umbrellas.

The beach is often compared to the Salar de Uyuni salt flats in Bolivia, which similarly reflect a mirror image of the sky during the rainy season.

Relatively unknown until a few years ago, Chichibugahama Beach rose in popularity in 2016 when a photo of two children reflected in the water impressed judges at a tourist authority in Mitoyo. photo contestaccording to Japan ahead.

The photo inspired photographers to capture their own reflections, turning the one-kilometer-long beach into a major tourist attraction.

According to Mitoyo’s tourist sitethe mirror effect works best at sunset and when there is no wind disturbing the water surface.

The website has even released tips on how to get the best shots: “The trick is to keep your stance close to the water’s surface.”

Tripadvisor user “MarkGroeneold” shared their experience of the Instagram-famous attraction, describing it as a “pristine and beautiful” beach that is an “iconic spot for unique photography.”

It also recommends that the model pose on one side of the tide pool, while the photographer stands on the other.

The website includes a calendar showing the tide and sunset on the beach so Instagrammers can get the perfect shot.

While photography is encouraged, tourists are asked not to fly drones over the beach when it gets crowded.

Sharing their experience of the Instagram famous attraction, Tripadvisor user ‘MarkGroenewold’ described it as a “pristine and beautiful” beach that is an “iconic place for unique photography.”

While user ‘Lunasolhk’ said, ‘The best time for all those seamless reflections of the sky is in the evening (sunset) with low tide. Plan your visit well.’

To get to the beach, take the ‘Nio Line’ bus route from JR Takuma Station in Mitoyo – the journey takes approximately 25 minutes. There is also a parking lot next to the beach for car rental companies.

For more information visit www.mitoyo-kanko.com/chichibugahama.