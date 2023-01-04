Pictured: The home where Andrew Tate allegedly ‘held women like prisoners’

This is one of the premises where Andrew Tate allegedly held a group of women “as prisoners” and forced them to create pornographic content online, MailOnline can reveal.

The two-bedroom bungalow, located in Bucharest’s Tuhari neighborhood on the northern outskirts of the city, is where Tate’s glamorous girlfriend Georgiana Naghel, 28, lives with her housekeeper and two dogs, a pit bull and an Alsatian.

It was raided last Thursday evening by the Organized Crime and Terrorism Unit of the Romanian Police as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape, during which Ms Naghel was taken away in handcuffs.

No women were discovered inside the property, which is behind a large brown metal gate, but police sources and neighbors revealed that four were released following an earlier raid last April, when police launched an investigation into Tate’s alleged activities.

This is one of the properties where Andrew Tate allegedly held a group of women ‘as prisoners’ and forced them to create pornographic content online, MailOnline can reveal

The two-bedroom bungalow, located in Bucharest’s Tuhari neighborhood on the northern outskirts of the city, is where Tate’s glamorous girlfriend Georgiana Naghel, 28, lives with her housekeeper and two dogs, a pit bull and an Alsatian.

While detained in the bungalow, the women were reportedly forced to participate in online chat rooms, where pornographic material is offered to men from all over the world willing to pay the right price.

While detained in the bungalow, the women were reportedly forced to participate in online chat rooms, where pornographic material is offered to men from all over the world willing to pay the right price.

This has become a lucrative industry in Romania, bringing in millions of pounds annually.

Ms Naghel was detained after a coordinated police operation that also saw the arrest of Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, at their luxury warehouse-style mansion, just a short drive away.

A fourth woman, former police officer Luana Radu, 32, was arrested at another address in Bucharest.

They are charged with human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group and are currently being held in the Bucharest Police Detention Center pending further investigation.

A police source told MailOnline: “This property is critical to our investigation. There was a raid last April and again last week.

“We can’t give you details about the women who once lived there and where they are now, but it is one of five properties linked to all of the suspects.”

Georgiana Naghel (left), 28, is described as a businesswoman and influencer who is believed to have dated Tate for nearly a year before her arrest. Luana Radu (right), 32, formerly worked at a police station in central Bucharest but left the force eight years ago to pursue a career in video chat rooms

Born in Bucharest and raised in the Tuhari district, Ms. Naghel is said to have met Tate (pictured together) through friends shortly after moving to the country five years ago

A police source told MailOnline: ‘These two women are Tate’s trusted lieutenants and his angels’ (Photo: Ms Naghel)

Residents of the street where the bungalow is located told MailOnline that it was common knowledge that it was used to host online chat rooms and that the women could often be seen naked in the property or on the patio, which they sat on. a curved couch without clothes.

They claimed that of the four women, three were Romanian and one was Czech.

Mihai Costicea, 44 who lives next door, said: ‘We all knew what was happening, it wasn’t a well-kept secret.

“There were times when I saw some women living in the bungalow completely naked and they were not at all embarrassed. There was a lot going on in the house and it was clear what it was used for.’

He added: ‘I only talked to one of the girls, who was called Bibiana and was from Czechoslovakia. She told me they all did chat rooms but honestly they all seemed pretty happy and always went in and out of the house whenever they wanted.

“We didn’t get the impression that they were being held against their will.”

Land registry records show that the bungalow was purchased in 2018 by a company called Talisman Enterprises, which was incorporated and owned by Tate, but later passed on to Ms Naghel.

The modern bungalow, with an open kitchen and a patio overlooking a long garden, is built on a piece of land previously owned by Mr. Costicea, which he sold to a local developer.

He and other neighbors revealed that Tate regularly visited the property and that this had increased since last April, when the women were gone after the police raid.

Another neighbor, who declined to be named, said: “After the raid last April, we don’t know what happened to the girls, but Georgiana moved into the bungalow full-time because she wasn’t always there before.

“Tate came to visit quite often. He arrived in an expensive fancy car and spent a lot of time here. I didn’t know what he and Georgiana did for a living, but it was clear that they were very wealthy. She told me a lot about her dogs, whom she really loved.’

She added: ‘I didn’t talk to the girls much when they were there, but they told me they worked in chat rooms. They were all young and beautiful and were always going in and out of the house, so I was quite surprised to hear that they were being held captive.’

A woman claiming to be a housekeeper was in the property when MailOnline visited.

She said, “I’m sorry I can’t say anything because Georgiana isn’t here and she’s in trouble. I don’t know any woman who has lived here before, because I’m just the housekeeper doing my job.’

Tate’s pre-trial detention was extended from 24 hours to 30 days, but his lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

He said, “From our perspective, there are no reasons… to take this most drastic preventative measure.”