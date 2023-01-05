Pictured: Teacher, 49, killed when he fell 2,000 feet in avalanche while climbing Ben Nevis

Headteacher described Mr Bessell as ‘greatly missed, but never forgotten’

Tributes have been paid to an ex-troop teacher who died in an avalanche on Scotland’s Ben Nevis.

Mark Bessell, 49, died after he and a fellow climber plunged nearly 2,000 feet down the north face of Ben Nevis during an avalanche on Dec. 30.

Experienced climber Mr. Bessell was a teacher at Ashton Park School in Bristol and led field trips as the school’s outdoor education coordinator and external visits.

In March 2022, he led a trip with 20 students to Iceland, where they climbed volcanoes and glaciers.

Mark Bessell, 49, (pictured) died after he and a fellow climber plunged nearly 600 meters into the north face in an avalanche on December 30

Bad weather prevented the dispatched rescue teams from reaching the two men for eight hours (Photo: The scene during the rescue)

The school’s head teacher, Richard Uffendell, paid tribute to the teacher in a statement to parents, saying Mr Bessell will be ‘deeply missed’.

Mr Uffendell said: ‘It is with the deepest regret that I have to inform you that Mark Bessell passed away following a tragic accident on Friday 30th December.

Mark climbed Ben Nevis and was caught in an avalanche. Mark has fallen quite badly and unfortunately passed away despite the best efforts of the mountain rescue.

“Mark was a huge part of Ashton Park and he will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and especially to Charlie (his wife) at this very difficult and distressing time.

“We are in contact with Charlie and follow her wishes and respect her privacy.

‘We offer support to all students and staff, also with the help of external agencies during this difficult time.

“When the time is right, we will work with Mr Bessell’s family on how we will remember the huge positive impact he had on the lives of everyone at Ashton Park School and Sixth Form, and all of South Bristol.

“I understand that you find this very disturbing.

“I’m really sorry to have to share this news with you.

“My condolences to you.”

Ex-Armed Forces Mr. Bessell was an experienced climber and led tours as the school’s coordinator of educational outdoor activities and external visits. Pictured: Mr. Bessell on top of Kilimanjaro during an earlier climb

The men plummeted about 2,000 feet when an avalanche hit during bad weather conditions (Photo: Ben Nevis north face)

Mountaineer Mark was in a group of four at number two Gully when he and another 42-year-old man were thought to accidentally trigger an avalanche.

Bad weather prevented the dispatched rescue teams from reaching the two men for eight hours.

A helicopter was sent to help and rescuers said a slide of about 600 meters had occurred.

Donald Paterson, the leader of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said: ‘It seems they were almost at the top and their weight formed a cornice. [an overhanging ledge of snow] give way and that caused the avalanche.

“The wind prevented the helicopter from getting in, so the teams found the couple on top of the snow and stretchered them off the mountain.

“They must have fallen 600 meters and the man who survived was very lucky.

Although badly injured, he dodged a bullet while his friend did not.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for Scotland Police said: ‘On Friday 30 December 2022 at around 3.25pm ​​we received a report of two people falling into an avalanche near Ben Nevis.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team was dispatched and a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 42-year-old man was taken to Belford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”