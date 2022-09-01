Pictured: Tamani Crum’s boyfriend who NYPD were trying to arrest when she was punched

A woman’s boyfriend who was knocked off her feet by an NYPD detective quietly appeared in court overnight and was charged with drug and weapons offenses.

Elvin James, 22, is the man Tamani Crum tried to protect as she faced NYPD officers in Harlem on Tuesday.

She threw her fists at Detective Kendo Kinsey and hit him head and shoulders as he tried to arrest her boyfriend on suspicion of attempted murder. To get her out of the way, Kinsey punched her in the face.

The confrontational interaction was filmed by a bystander and went viral on social media yesterday as another clear example of police brutality.

But police unions and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are standing next to the detective, who they say had no choice but to use force to neutralize Tamani. James was armed at the time, as were the police.

Unions and police associations of the NYPD say the video shows how brutal criminals have become and that the young woman should never have tried to interfere.

Crum was charged with obstruction of justice and was released last night after a brief appearance in court. She will return to court on October 11. Her boyfriend remains behind bars with a $300,000 cash bail.

Elvin James will appear in court on Thursday evening on charges of gun and drug offenses. His girlfriend Tamani Crum, 19, has been charged with obstruction

James is the man who tried to protect Tamani Crum when she started hitting NYPD detective Kendo Kinsey in this viral video on Tuesday

The moment of impact when Detective Kinsey punched Tamani Crum in the face on Tuesday

The woman was flown backwards from her feet

The NYPD released the detective’s bodycam footage on Thursday. It shows the woman trying to interfere in her boyfriend’s arrest

Elvin James to be arrested Tuesday for gun and drug offenses

Crum demands that the officer not arrest her boyfriend. He was armed in time – just like the police – and she stood in front of them

Detective Kinsey tries to get the 19-year-old out of his way before hitting her

The Detective Endowment’s Association – one of the largest police unions in the country – assisted the detective yesterday and has threatened to take legal action against Crum.

In a statement last night, union chairman Paul DiGiacomo said: “Criminals in NY have become accustomed to their dangerous, illegal actions having no consequences, but when you attack a New York City detective to disrupt the arrest of a man armed with a gun, there are consequences.

Mrs. Crum is not a child and her gender is irrelevant; she created this situation, and the NYPD just responded Sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith

“We urge politicians to open their eyes and see the public safety disaster they have caused.”

Kinsey tried to arrest James at the time on suspicion of attempted murder. The circumstances of that case remain unclear, but it is believed James was part of a group of men involved in an August 12 shooting.

Among Crum’s supporters is Reverend Al Sharpton, who helps her with her legal defense.

At a press conference yesterday, representatives of Sharpton’s organization said Crum had been the victim of a barbaric police force.

Commenting on Thursday, DiGiacomo said the comments were “insane.”

“Al Sharpton should be concerned about the thousands of actual crime victims in this town and not about the spotlight and the lining of his pocket,” he said.

Sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith, the spokeswoman for the National Police Association and a former cop who spent 30 years in suburban Chicago law enforcement, told DailyMail.com that any outrage should be directed to Crum and not the detective.

Tamani Crum, a 19-year-old adult, made the decision to put himself in a very dangerous situation when NYPD detectives and officers attempted to arrest a murder suspect armed with a loaded firearm.

“The video clearly shows that she interfered with a lawful arrest.

Tamani Crum appears in Manhattan criminal court on Wednesday night after the video went viral

Crum in court on Wednesday evening. She has now been released on charges of obstruction

Tamani Crum hugs her mother after she was released yesterday. She was charged with obstruction and will return to court in October

In an interview on Wednesday night, Tamani’s mother told NBC that she should have “never been treated” the way she was. The 19-year-old is pictured above

‘Det. Kinsey first tried to distract her and push her aside, but she persisted and grabbed his arm, so he had no choice but to escalate his use of force.

‘Madam. Crum is not a child and her gender is irrelevant; she created this situation and the NYPD just responded.”

“Politicians in New York are constantly talking about ‘reducing gun crime’, but in cases like this they do nothing but make it worse.

“We hope the Detectives Endowment Association moves forward with the civil lawsuit they are considering; law enforcement officers in New York and elsewhere in many cities are subject to constant and unnecessary attacks, often without consequences for the perpetrators.

“The outrage in this case should have been directed at Tamani Crum for trying to stop the arrest of a dangerous weapons criminal, against Al Sharpton for threatening a lawsuit and against the decision to expel Det. Kinsey with a crime for simply protecting his community and doing his job. Enough is enough.’

Professor Keith Taylor, who previously worked for the NYPD and oversaw Internal Affairs, told CBS the video showed Kinsey’s actions were “terrible but lawful.”

“She’s actively engaged, which in this case is attacking the officer. He responds in kind.

“We have to let the detectives do their job and show all the additional information.”