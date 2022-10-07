PICTURED: Suspect who ‘stabbed eight people with a large kitchen knife’ on Las Vegas strip

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of two Las Vegas residents on the city’s famed strip has been named as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios.

The Clark County coroner’s office named Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, as the two killed in the frenzied knife attack that also saw four showgirls slashed in broad daylight.

The horror unfolded around 11:40 local time on Thursday.

The entertainers who were attacked were said to have been outside the Wynn greeting tourists when the deranged knifeman launched the vicious attack.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Barrios is believed to have acted alone and investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

This attack has given rise to fears for the safety of the strip’s street performers.

The suspect allegedly had a kitchen knife and told the showgirls he was a chef who wanted to take a photo with them.

Barrios was previously described as a Hispanic man in his 30s. He is not a resident of Las Vegas.

When they refused, the stabbings began, said a woman who said four of the injured showgirls worked for her.

A total of eight were injured, according to Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The remaining three are in stable condition.

Barrios was arrested “very quickly,” Koren said.

Tourists are among the victims, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo later told the media.

During that press conference, Deputy Chief James LaRochelle of the Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect began stabbing without provocation.

He said authorities have video that shows the suspect leaving the original scene and running down Las Vegas Boulevard toward Sands Boulevard.

Barrios was detained by Sands security guards until police arrived.

After the stabbing, Geli Woods, the owner of Mystique Showgirls, said KTNV that she always tells her employees to be alert while working on the strip and to arm themselves with pepper spray.

Woods said: ‘My girls go down like that all the time. We always go there. It could have been us’.

She added: ‘I’ve had some of my staff who don’t want to be a showgirl anymore and I really don’t blame them because it’s a scary situation.’

These sentiments were somewhat echoed by Bobi Jo Milstead, the owner of Stardust Starlets.

She told KSNV: ‘Honestly, I’m very shaken, all the girls are. It’s scary because it can happen to anyone.’

Milstead also said: ‘It’s a difficult thing to deal with. I know some girls have pulled out tasers and pepper spray on people who are just handling them. Treat them like their property and they are not. Yes, they are dressed up out there, but they don’t belong in the world’.

Video shown by officials at a news conference hours after the stabbing showed the suspect fleeing the scene

Pierre Fandrich told 13 Action News he thought he heard the showgirls laughing, but they were actually screaming

A victim of the brutal knife attack on the Las Vegas strip was rushed away on a stretcher by members of the Clark County Fire Department

An area cordoned off outside the Palazzo casino after the stabbing on the Las Vegas strip around 11.45

Horrifying videos and photos show what appears to be one of the showgirls in a pool of blood outside the resort.

LaRochelle told the outlet: ‘As you can imagine, we have dozens of witnesses to continue to get statements from and we have a number of video surveillances to go through in the immediate future.’

Describing a short video shown at the news conference, LaRochelle said the suspect stabbed the showgirls and then headed south and stabbed additional victims.

He was pursued by witnesses before his arrest.

The police entered the Venetian resort and the crazy knifeman was arrested with blood all over his sleeves.

Doctors were seen desperately working on her in front of horrified onlookers, while other images showed a woman being carried away on a stretcher.

At least one of the victims was transported to University Medical Center, where loved ones were seen walking in crying.

LaRochelle said at the press conference: ‘We wanted to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the victims themselves.’

He added: “This is clearly a very tragic and difficult to understand, difficult to understand murder investigation which deeply affects our community.”

‘A man has just started stabbing and slashing.’ Maxime Wallace, a tourist from Montreal, said ‘everything happened so fast it was hard to see’.

Pierre Fandrich told 13 Action News he thought he heard the showgirls laughing, but they were actually screaming. Seeing the blood, he assumed that one of them had fallen from a nearby bridge.

In a separate interview with Las Vegas Review Journal, Fandrich said through a translator: ‘There was a showgirl on the ground.’

He continued: ‘There was another showgirl on top of her trying to help her friend. She appeared to be stabbed in the back, but she didn’t notice because she was helping the other showgirl.’

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief James LaRochelle told the media that police were called to the scene around 11:40 a.m. local time.

A victim is being attended to by first responders in front of the casino where the stabbing took place

At least one of the victims was transported to University Medical Center, where their loved ones were seen walking away in tears

People embrace outside University Medical Center’s trauma unit Thursday

Earlier, pictures showed there were ten officers outside the Wynn casino, potentially looking for a weapon

The incident reportedly took place between Wynn and Resorts World Casino, two major tourist attractions in the city. DailyMail.com has contacted Steve Wynn for comment on the tragedy.

Several casinos in the area reportedly closed their entrances in the wake of the attack. Officials were quick to alert the public about the incident, but assured the public that there was no ongoing threat.

Hotels in the area remained open, but many tourists struggled to navigate the area around the strip due to the various closures.