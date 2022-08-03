PICTURED: Son of Rep. Glenn Thompson tying the knot after father opposed gay marriage protections

The happy couple pose for photos in front of a wooden wedding temple decorated with flowers and vines.

Photos posted to social media show Phil Green and Kale Thompson enjoying their big day with friends and family.

But their marriage sparked a cultural war storm when it emerged that Thompson’s Republican congressman’s father attended the wedding last month at a historic nursery in northern Pennsylvania, just three days after he voted against a bill that would guarantee federal protections for same-sex marriage.

Democrats accused Rep. Glenn Thompson of hypocrisy, while Republicans insisted there was no need for federal protection for a right now well established.

As a result, the couple turned down all interview requests, simply not wanting to carry the campaigner torch.

At the time, the office of Rep. Thompson expresses his opposition in blunt terms.

Bald Thompson (center left) and Phil Green (center right) recently celebrated their wedding with friends and family, including the father of Thompson’s Republican congressman who voted against federal gay marriage protection just days before the ceremony.

The wedding was held at the century-old J. Franklin Styer Nursery in Northern Pennsylvania

Green proposes to Thompson in an image shared by friends before the big day. The pair found themselves in the midst of a cultural war storm after details of their big day emerged

Rep.’s office Thompson described the Respect for Marriage Act as “nothing more than an election stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and spiraling prices at gas stations and supermarkets.”

“This bill was nothing more than an election stunt for Democrats in Congress who failed to address historic inflation and spiraling prices at gas stations and supermarkets,” his press secretary Maddison Stone told the local newspaper. the daily times of the center.

Still, his son, who works as a barista at a Princeton coffee shop, later told NBC News that Thompson attended the wedding at the century-old J. Franklin Styer Nursery. When he ‘married the love of’ [his] life” last month his “father was there,” he said.

The ceremony was held under the wooden arch of an imported Indian wedding temple, with the grooms decked out in tuxedos.

The congressman’s office also confirmed his presence.

“Congresswoman and Ms. Thompson were delighted to attend and celebrate their son’s wedding Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Stone said after the July 22 ceremony.

“The Thompsons are thrilled to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”

The result was a slew of allegations from the left that Thompson, 63, a longtime volunteer firefighter and therapist and rehabilitation services manager, was a hypocrite for voting “no” to federal protection before celebrating his son’s marriage.

A wedding guest even leaked Thompson’s speech to make the point.

“I think the word definitely needs to get out,” the contestant said, explaining why they wanted to give the audio to… BuzzFeed News. “These politicians must be exposed for who they really are.”

In his speech, he talks about the hopes and dreams he had for his son, and the family’s happiness in welcoming a new son.

“We hope they find their way, find opportunities, find inspiration,” he said.

“And as they grow and grow older, we also hope and pray that they will find that one true love so that they have the opportunity to experience that: Someone to grow old with.

“So we’re just really thankful you’re here.

“It actually goes beyond that, as parents – we love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become part of our family. That’s what we stand for.’

Thompson and his wife Penny wear matching Trump masks at the White House in 2020

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans who voted against the bill. Forty-seven Republicans joined their Democratic counterparts and voted in favor of the legislation

The Respect for Marriage Act is one of a number of measures taken to protect rights that may be jeopardized after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion protections laid down by Roe v Wade.

It overturns the federal definition of marriage solely between a man and a woman and codifies federal protections for same-sex couples.

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans who voted against the bill. Forty-seven Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues and voted in favor of the legislation.

‘If gay couples want to be married as happily or miserably as straight couples, they have more power. Trust me, I’ve tried more than once,” RS.C. Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted, another yes, after the vote.

The bill has now passed to the Senate, where it will face an uphill battle to find 10 Republicans who will vote with the Democrats to break the filibuster.

Some Republicans say same-sex marriage is now so well established that it doesn’t need federal protection.

sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for example, said last month that the Supreme Court was wrong to guarantee the right to same-sex marriage in its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling.

“Marriage was always an issue left to the states,” Cruz said on YouTube on July 16.

“We saw before that states were moving, some states were moving to allow same-sex marriage; other states were moving to allow civil partnerships.”