Pictured: Sean Patterson shot dead two days after arriving in Jamaica

The heartbroken mother of a British man shot dead in Jamaica today shared how her son had traveled to the Caribbean island for the first time to meet family.

Lesley Wright said her youngest son Sean Patterson, 33, had only been in the country for two days when he was killed.

He lived in Hounslow with his fiancée and the couple planned to marry later this year.

Speaking to MailOnline at her home in Shepherds Bush, west London, Ms Wright, 63, said: ‘I’ve lost my baby. No mother should bury her child.

“He had gone to Jamaica with my godson and one of my best friends and had only been there for two days.

“He had had the time of his life. He had never been there, but sent me a picture of him basking in the sun and a video of him jumping off a cliff into the sea.

“Sean has family in Jamaica through his father. They are very well off there and he had hoped to meet them. He never got the chance.’

Montego Bay Police Department officers received reports that the 33-year-old was standing by the guest house pool when witnesses heard “loud explosions.”

Mr Patterson was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Ms Wright added: ‘Local police have told me that Sean was at a big party over New Year and was sitting by a swimming pool talking to friends.

“Someone pulled his arm and he shook the person off, but immediately after that about four gunshots were fired and Sean was hit in the upper body.

“I don’t know any other details, but he wouldn’t argue with anyone, he just wasn’t the quarrelsome type.

“I am absolutely devastated, I will never be the same again.

“He has four sisters and three brothers and he was the youngest. He was born prematurely and it was a while to see if he would survive.

“But he grew up to be the sweetest, sweetest boy and the kindest, happiest man.

“He worked as a personal trainer and had been with his girlfriend for about 13 or 14 years. They were engaged about five years ago and hoped to get married later this year.

“They lived in Hounslow and had a dog. His fiancé is in pieces, devastated. As is the whole family.

“People say Jamaica is a paradise, but there is a lot of violence there, so many guns and so much poverty.

“We hope for justice and that my son’s killer is taken off the streets where they can’t hurt anyone else and destroy another family.

“Sean was a diamond that sparkled, and when he sparkled, he lit up everyone’s lives.”

A family source told MailOnline that a man detained on suspicion of Sean’s murder had previously lived in London but had been sent back to Jamaica.

The source said: ‘Sean was friends with the man when he lived in the UK and had sent him money, trainers and clothes when he was sent back to Jamaica.

“What he has to do with it we don’t know yet, but he’s in custody in Jamaica and apparently involved in some way.”

According to local media, a 34-year-old man has been arrested

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed they are currently “supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with local authorities.”