Scott Disick’s Lamborghini Urus was shown completely flipped after hitting a brick letterbox in new photos of the site of his single-vehicle car accident on Sunday, which left him with a small cut on his head.

The silver SUV belonging to the 39-year-old star of The Kardashians was shown on its side in the gated community of The Oaks in Calabasas, California.

Also on the side was a stone mailbox which appeared to be the reason Scott’s luxury vehicle flipped over, leaving him with minor cuts to his head.

The Talentless CEO refused medical help from paramedics after rolling his SUV, which was towed off the stage – according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officers determined that Scott “didn’t appear to be handicapped” and while “speed appears to have been a factor,” he was not charged with any crime.

In 2001, when he was only 18, Disick — who went to rehab five times — allegedly pleaded guilty to a non-criminal DUI after being arrested 10 miles from his hometown of Eastport, NY.

The IdentityIQ paid partner’s drug abuse eventually led to the end of his on/off nine-year relationship with Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian in 2015.

Scott — who was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning in 2014 — and his 43-year-old baby mom amicably co-parent their son Mason, 12; daughter Penelope, 10; and son Reign, 7.

On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that Disick is “still heartbroken about Kourtney” marrying Grammy nominee Travis Barker on April 4, May 15 and May 22 after a whirlwind 16-month romance.

The Maluma video star noticeably doesn’t appear in Kardashian’s second season trailer badly rated spin-off The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on September 22.

Scott would be busy fixing up and renovating houses, as well as running his four-year-old clothing company Talentless.

