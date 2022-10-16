PICTURED: Ryan Thomas ‘cuddles and nuzzles’ neck of EastEnders’ Zaraah Abrahams at NTAs after-party

Ryan Thomas is pictured ‘hugging and sniffing’ the neck of EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams.

The former Coronation Street actor, 38, was seen hugging the married, 35-year-old actress, with whom he is close friends, in photos taken Thursday during the National Television Awards after-party.

Ryan, who has two children with his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh, starred alongside Zaraah in the ITV soap when she was part of the cast between 2005 and 2007.

Oops! Ryan Thomas (pictured Thursday) has been pictured ‘hugging and sniffing’ the neck of EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams, who is reportedly married, although it’s unclear who

An onlooker claimed the pair – who played Jason Grimshaw and Joanne Jackson in Corrie – interacted “like a house on fire” as they caught up with the swanky event.

They said The sun: “Ryan invited Zaraah to his home with her family. They laughed together and he looked at something on her phone.

Then he pulled her in for a loving hug. The drinks had flowed all night and he was clearly lost in the moment.

Oh dear: The former Coronation Street actor, 38, was seen hugging the 35-year-old in photos taken Thursday at the National Television Awards after-party

Eek! An onlooker claimed the pair – who played Jason Grimshaw and Joanne Jackson in Corrie – interacted ‘like a house on fire’ as they caught up to the swanky event

Then they laughed together again. It was clear they’d known each other for a while, as Ryan heard her say, “You know me so well.” He then told her, “You know how I am.” It was all very playful.’

Zaraah’s spokesperson told The Sun: “Zaraah and Ryan have been close friends for over 20 years and were just catching up because they haven’t seen each other in a while. It’s nothing more than that.’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Ryan and Zaraah for further comment.

Old friends: Ryan, who has two children with his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh, starred alongside Zaraah (pictured) in the ITV soap when she was part of the cast between 2005 and 2007

Ryan and his fiancée Lucy broke their social media silence on Sunday after the story broke.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and a friend at the F45 gym in Stratford.

Meanwhile, Lucy, who didn’t attend the awards ceremony, shared a clip of herself, Ryan and their kids taking a leisurely stroll before enjoying a family lunch on their outing.

Couple: Ryan has two children with his fiance Lucy of TOWIE fame

Lucy, who shares children Lilah and Roman with Ryan, also posted sweet snaps of her baby giggling and then herself while nursing in the middle of the night.

The couple are proud parents of two-year-old son Roman and four-month-old daughter Lilah.

Ryan is also the father of daughter Scarlett, 13, from his relationship with former Coronation Street co-star Tina O’Brien, 39.

Roman was hospitalized earlier this month while on a family vacation in Carlisle.

The actor shared a photo of the toddler in an emergency room and told his Instagram followers that they had “unfortunately been in this situation before.”

Brushing off the drama: Ryan and his Lucy broke their social media silence after the story broke out on Sunday

Last month, Lucy was hospitalized with the couple’s oldest child while battling a virus.

Ryan shared a black and white photo of Roman resting in his hospital bed, writing: ‘Unfortunately, I and my little man have been in this situation before.

“But this weekend we spent 24 hours in hospital away from home – but we wanted to say a huge thank you to all the doctors and nurses at The Cumberland Infirmary for the hard work and dedication to making sure we get the best care possible.

“Me and my boy are safe at home thanks to you. We are really grateful to you.’